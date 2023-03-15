Here are the 2023 Big 12 all-conference boys and girls basketball teams

The all-Big 12 Conference boys and girls basketball teams have been announced for the 2022-2023 school year. Here are the athletes who garnered all-league honors.

Boys

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Kylen Smith (Normal West) and Gerron Trapps (Manual)

FIRST TEAM: Kylen Smith (Normal West, senior)*; Logan Sluder (Normal West, senior); Gerron Trapps (Manual, senior); Dietrich Richardson (Manual, sophomore); Jaheem Webber (Normal Community, junior); Braylon Roman (Normal Community, junior); Mikequese Taylor (Peoria High, senior); Marquel Newsome (Richwoods, senior); Tavie Smith (Richwoods, junior); Cooper Koch (Peoria Notre Dame, junior); Niko Newsome (Bloomington, junior).

SECOND TEAM: Nate Moore (Normal West, junior); Gavin Camp (Normal West, junior); Louis Bailey (Manual, senior); Jared Jackson (Richwods, junior); Eoin Dillon (PND, junior); Adam Beasley (Bloomington, senior); Javaughn Robinson (Danville, sophomore); Chris Bush (Champaign Central, sophomore).

HONORABLE MENTION: Tanner Cupples (Normal West, senior); Devonte Burse (Manual, senior); Marquis Woodson (Manual, senior); Robert Brent (Normal Community, senior); Leshawn Stowers (Peoria High, sophomore); DaQuan Little (Peoria High, junior); Greg Burnside (Richwoods, senior); Ted Dimler (PND, junior); Sathvik Thatikonda (Champaign Centennial, senior); Todd Makabu (Champaign Centennial, junior); O'Shawn Jones Winslow (Danville, senior); Axel Baldwin (Champaign Central, junior); Malcolm Morris (Urbana, junior); Kyree Hillsman (Urbana, freshman).

*Unanimous selection

Girls

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Aaliyah Guyton (Peoria High).

FIRST TEAM: Denali Craig-Edwards (Peoria High); Aaliyah Guyton (Peoria High); Mya Wardle (PND); Kaitlin Cassidy (PND); Olivia Corson (Normal Community); Sopia Feeney (Normal Community); Kamryn Heider (Richwoods); Lexi Baer (Richwoods); Addy McLeod (Champaign Central); Katie Barger (Bloomington).

SECOND TEAM: Niasha Rutherford (Peoria High); Allannah Jackson (Peoria High); Danielle Ruffin (Peoria High); Biz Daly (PND); Julia Mingus (PND); Ali Ince (Normal Community); Giana Rawlings (Normal Community); Braniyah Hickman (Richwoods); Emily Kobel (Normal West).

HONORABLE MENTION: Joselyn Gale (Normal West); Nevaeh Essien (Champaign Central); Tina Lenard (Bloomington); Nyanna Payton (Manual); Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta (Urbana); Amara McFarland (Danville); Meridth Bertsche (Normal West); Kennedy Ramshaw (Champaign Central); Breyasia Grayson (Manual); Destiny Barber (Urbana); Aleeya Rudy (Danville).

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Here are the 2023 Big 12 all-conference boys and girls basketball teams