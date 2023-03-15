Letters: Everyone who make over $100,000 should have taxes raised. Stop subsidizing families

More should pay more

President Joe Biden wants to raise taxes on the rich.

Anyone over $400,000 will have their taxes raised. The rich did not create the problem. I believe anyone making over $100,000 should have their taxes raised.

The government should not be subsidizing families who refuse to live within their means. If you want to live the big life — two new vehicles, motorcycles, $300,000 homes, cell phones for the entire family, and expensive vacations, work for it.

The government has dug a big debt hole by giving money away — buying votes. With a $31 trillion national debt, they should stop digging!

I paid my taxes willingly and would have paid more, except for the fact that government spends every penny it gets and more, just to buy votes.

President John Kennedy said, "ask not what your country can do for you, but what can you do for your country."

Robert Griffey, Circleville

Food wastes and food insecurity go hand in hand

As a volunteer at one of the many Mid-Ohio Food Markets in the Columbus area, I’ve regularly seen the visitor car line wrap around several street blocks.

Food insecurity exists in America.

And so does overconsumption. I mean the ravenous demand for every convenience, comfort, or whim that, in this case, relates to food. We can’t even keep up with our own demand for more: one fourth of food nationwide ends up in the landfill.

In Franklin County, that’s one million pounds of food a day.

Food waste and food insecurity are related. If we cut down on 10% of food waste, let’s say, that’s 10% less land needed to grow food destined for the trash that can go towards food for people who need it. This also pushes down market prices, making food more affordable for everyone. We can lovingly change our habits. Buy only what you will eat.

Take leftovers to work. Freeze the food you cannot eat. Use scraps. Take note of what’s in your pantry or fridge before you go shopping. Our neighbors, earth, and pocketbooks will thank us.

Terri Schell, Columbus

Fix the price on cancer medication

Life saving cancer drugs are extremely expensive and the newest one can cost over $7,000 per month.

The government could reduce these costs quickly and easily by allowing the drug companies a lifetime patent on the drug in exchange for an agreed upon fixed cost.

I know competition is supposed to bring down costs but it does not work that way for life saving cancer medicines.

Michael Oser, Columbus