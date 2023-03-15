Tom Cruise celebrates Michael Caine’s 90th birthday after ditching Oscars

While he skipped this year’s Oscars festivities, Tom Cruise couldn’t pass up an opportunity to celebrate Michael Caine’s 90th birthday.

The 60-year-old “Top Gun: Maverick” actor was noticeably absent from the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday, despite the blockbuster film being nominated for six awards.

But as the celebrities got suited and booted for Hollywood’s biggest night, Cruise headed across the pond to attend Caine’s birthday celebration in the UK.

Joining the likes of comedian David Walliams and Caine’s wife, Shakira, 75, Cruise was snapped grinning at an intimate dinner for the big day.

“Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine,” Walliams wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures from the dinner.

The Hollywood stars were all smiles at Caine’s birthday dinner. Instagram/@dwalliams

Caine appeared to be healthy and in good spirits as he continues to recover from major spinal surgery to treat spinal stenosis — a condition caused by the narrowing of the spinal canal, resulting in back and neck pain.

The two-time Oscar winner, who relies on the help of a walking frame, previously spoke out about his back issues in 2021 — sparking speculation that he was set to retire .

Other snaps from his birthday showed Cruise wrapping his arm around the veteran actor as Walliams joined them for a snap.

The pair tucked into a chocolate cake and sipped on red wine. Instagram/@dwalliams

The scaled-back affair featured a handful of A-listers including celebrity chef Ruth Rogers and an appetizing chocolate cake and a lot of red wine.

Cruise was MIA at Sunday’s ceremony because he reportedly wanted to avoid an “awkward run-in” with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, 55, whom he divorced more than 20 years ago.

“Tom was not there because she was there, and he did not want a run-in,” a source told the Daily Mail on Monday.

Comedian David Walliams shared snaps from the intimate dinner on his Instagram. Instagram/@dwalliams

But insiders close to Cruise told the outlet that his absence was “not personal” and instead the result of scheduling issues.

The Post has contacted representatives for Cruise and Kidman for comment.

The prolific duo married on Dec. 24, 1990, and adopted two children — Isabella, now 29, and Connor, now 27, who are both reportedly members of the Church of Scientology, like their dad, Cruise .

Caine’s wife Shakira also joined in on the celebration. Instagram/@dwalliams

Cruise filed for divorce in February 2001 , citing “irreconcilable difference” after allegedly walking out on Kidman that same year.

Cruise went on to marry fellow actress Katie Holmes, 44, in 2006 before their divorce in 2012.

Meanwhile, Kidman married country musician Keith Urban, 55, in 2006.

The happy couple shares two daughters: Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.