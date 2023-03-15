Open in App
Beaver County Times

Pittsburgh radio personality to speak at Beaver church about Holy Land trip

By From Staff Reports,

5 days ago
BEAVER – Rick Dayton, the afternoon drive host on KDKA Radio (1020 AM), will speak at Park Presbyterian Church in Beaver on March 26.

In his 3 p.m. presentation, Dayton, a former TV news anchorman who is also a professional photographer, will take guests on a pictorial tour of Israel and the Holy Land, a recent and memorable trip he took with a group from his own church.

Members of Beaver area churches have been invited to attend the program and the public is also invited. Dayton’s visit is part of the community outreach mission at Park Presbyterian, located at 275 Commerce St., Beaver.

Dayton has emceed a variety of fundraisers for such organizations as the March of Dimes, Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital, Woodlands Foundation and Junior Achievement of Western PA. He will host the2023 Rick Dayton Pro-AM golf classic on June 9 at Longvue Club and Golf Course in Penn Hills to raise moneyfor the American Cancer Society.

He recently participated in the Hero 100 event in which he played 100 holes of golf in one day at SevenOaks Country Club in Ohioville to raise money for scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen anddisabled military and first responders.

