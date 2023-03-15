Forecast: Cool tonight, with more sunshine tomorrow

A rare night of below average temperatures highlight the forecast tonight, as nighttime lows drop into the mid 50s across much of Southwest Florida overnight.

By sunrise tomorrow, expect numbers to be as low as 54 degrees in Fort Myers, 56 in Naples, 52 in Punta Gorda and 49 in Arcadia.

Our forecast on Thursday afternoon looks nice as we make up for the cool morning lows with plenty of sunshine. Midday highs are anticipated to reach 83 degrees tomorrow with rain chances less than 20%.

St. Patrick’s Day on Friday looks nice. Temperatures will be mild for the holiday peaking in the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy sky conditions in the afternoon.

Our weather becomes more unsettled with the arrival of the weekend. A front is expected to move toward the state and when it arrives it will generate some showers and thunderstorms. The latest forecast guidance from this afternoon shows arrival of the front between Saturday afternoon and evening, but this time is subject to change as we get closer to the date.

For now, if you’re making plans for the weekend, you should have a rain plan as the chance for showers sticks in the forecast on Sunday as well. Sunday will also be a cooler day with afternoon temperatures only climbing into the middle 70s.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of this front as it gets closer to the region this week on NBC2 News.