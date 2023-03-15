Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins date, start time, schedule & card for 2023 boxing fight

A Matchroom Boxing NXTGEN card will be headlined by red-hot prospect Cyrus Pattinson against former British and Commonwealth champion Chris Jenkins on March 18. The 10-round welterweight bout, plus undercard action, will be broadcast by DAZN.

Pattinson, 28, is a skilled southpaw who picked up a slew of amateur medals before turning to the paid ranks in 2021. The Newcastle man takes an audacious jump up in class against Jenkins, but fully endorses the fast-track approach taken by his promoter.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be fighting in Newcastle on March 18,” said Pattinson. “2023 is a huge year for me and to be kicking it off by fighting in front of a home crowd in unreal. Nobody creates an atmosphere like the Geordies and I’m determined to put on a show for them in what is the biggest fight of my career so far. I cannot wait.”

Jenkins has been a professional for 11 years and has mixed with some of the best on the U.K. domestic scene. The 34-year-old Welshman, known as “Rok-n-Rolla," is looking to get back in the title picture and is confident of springing the upset.

WATCH: Watch Pattinson vs. Jenkins on DAZN

“A win that I’m more than capable of come March 18 would most definitely put me back in the mix,” said Jenkins. “I’m an old school fighter, I’ll fight anyone!

“I’m expecting Cyrus to come out of the blocks like he always does and I’ll be ready for him. He looks a good come-forward fighter. He does most things well, but I’ve seen a few flaws in his fighting that I think I can use in the fight.”

The Sporting News now provides all the information you need ahead of Matchroom’s first NXTGEN card of the year.

When is Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins?

Date: Saturday, March 18 | Sunday, March 19

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. GMT | 6 a.m. AEDT

Main event: 6 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. GMT | 9 a.m. AEDT (approx.)

Pattinson vs. Jenkins airs on March 18. The main card starts at 3:00 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. GMT | 6 a.m. AEDT. Pattinson and Jenkins should make their way to the ring around 6 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. GMT | 9 a.m. AEDT, depending on how long the undercard fights last.

MORE: How to bet on combat sports

How to watch Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins?

Country Date Channel + Live Stream (main card) United States Sat. March 18 DAZN United Kingdom Sat. March 18 DAZN Australia Sun. March 19 TBA

Pattinson vs. Jenkins, plus undercard action, will be broadcast by DAZN.

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins price: How much does the card cost?

The Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins bout will be broadcast exclusively by DAZN (Except for Australia, see below for pricing information).

DAZN monthly subscription: $19.99 on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month in U.S./ $24.99 per month in Canada/ £9.99 in the U.K. on a 12-month contract or £19.99 month-to-month.

$19.99 on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month in U.S./ $24.99 per month in Canada/ £9.99 in the U.K. on a 12-month contract or £19.99 month-to-month. DAZN annual subscription: $224.99 in U.S., $199.99 in Canada, £99.99 in the U.K.

WATCH: Watch Pattinson vs. Jenkins on DAZN

Where is the Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins fight taking place?

The bout will be staged at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, which is Pattinson’s home city. The venue has a capacity of 11,000.

This will be the second time that Pattinson has appeared in his home city. The first time was his pro debut, in June 2021, when he knocked out Yoncho Markov in two rounds.

How to buy tickets for Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins

Tickets can still be purchased from the Matchroom Boxing website .

MORE: Boxing schedule 2023

Cyrus Pattinson record, bio

Nationality : British

: British Born : April 6, 1994

: April 6, 1994 Height : 5-9 (175 cm)

: 5-9 (175 cm) Weight : Welterweight

: Welterweight Total fights : 5

: 5 Record : 5-0 with 0 wins via knockout

Chris Jenkins record, bio

Nationality: British

British Born : August 14, 1988

: August 14, 1988 Height : 5-9 (175 cm)

: 5-9 (175 cm) Weight : Welterweight

: Welterweight Total fights : 32

: 32 Record : 23-6-3 with 8 wins via knockout

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins fight card