Cleveland, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Plenty of sunshine Wednesday: When rain returns

By Jenn Harcher,

3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

(WJW) – It’s a quieter forecast today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 40 this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYLlP_0lJSdZr100
Walmart offers Easter dinner at last year’s price

Tomorrow above average temps return, along with the cloud cover. Enjoy because you’ll need your umbrella soon. Next up, spring temps and rain as we head into St. Patrick’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXTAB_0lJSdZr100

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade looking wet, windy and mild.

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade: What to know
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K70zp_0lJSdZr100

Another dose of cold this weekend. 20s/30s with a lake effect snow chance again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HbrA_0lJSdZr100
Man saves $50,000 winning scratch-off from trash

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmUKH_0lJSdZr100

Stay with Fox8.com for the latest weather updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy