Plenty of sunshine Wednesday: When rain returns

(WJW) – It’s a quieter forecast today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 40 this afternoon.

Tomorrow above average temps return, along with the cloud cover. Enjoy because you’ll need your umbrella soon. Next up, spring temps and rain as we head into St. Patrick’s Day.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade looking wet, windy and mild.

Another dose of cold this weekend. 20s/30s with a lake effect snow chance again.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

