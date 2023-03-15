Scouts perform community service at Newport Rescue Squad

Two Boy Scout troops, Troop 1497 and Troop 497, spent their day Saturday working at the Newport Rescue Squad building off Underwood Road.

Boy Scout Troop 1497 is the first all girls troop in the area. Boy Scouts started letting females join troops in 2019.

While working at the rescue squad building, members of Troop 1497 were joined by their brother troop, Troop 497. Both are based out of Parrottsville and are sponsored by the Parrottsville Ruritan Club. However, members are from several different communities.

Maria Hall serves as troop leader for Troop 1497 and Bert Hall is assistant troop leader. Karen Marsh is assistant troop leader for Troop 497.

The Scouts spent six hours on Saturday cleaning the rescue squad building and vehicles.

Scouts in attendance included Shannon Erickson, Madelyn Webb, McKenzie Broyles, Rhona Erickson, Chris Jones, Sean Marsh, Isaak White, Samuel Oliver and Preston Hendrickson.

Newport Rescue Squad Capt. Pud Valentine said that he appreciates the scouts and what they do for the Rescue Squad and the community.

“They are cleaning our facility from top to bottom and they are also cleaning all our vehicles,” Valentine said. “They are helping us out while they are doing their community service to earn merit badges.”

Troop 1497 has three STAR Scouts and they are on their way to attaining the rank of Eagle Scout by the end of the year. They are expected to go before the board of review in October or November.

Troop 497 has a scout, Chris Jones, who will be ready to work on becoming an Eagle Scout next summer. Sean Marsh and Isaak White are not far behind Jones and plan to attain Eagle Scout as well.

Shannon Erickson, a 17-year-old homeschooler, said she plans to work on a bench and flower garden for the Morristown airport for her Eagle Scout project.

Madelyn Webb, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Bridgeport Elementary School, plans to make a puppy playpen at the Smoky Mountain Humane Society for her Eagle Scout project.

McKenzie Broyles, 14-year-old freshman at Cocke County High School (CCHS), plans to create an instrument cubby system for the CCHS band room.

Chris Jones, 15, a CCHS student, plans to work on a wooden crossover bridge to be used for Scout ceremonies when Scouts advance to a higher rank.

Sean Marsh, 13, attends Lakeway Christian Academy. He plans to work on a trail sign for the historic Ramsey House.

Isaak White, 13, is a Newport Grammar School student. He has been active in Scouts for about six-and-a-half years and is undecided on his Eagle Scout project at this time.

To learn more about Scouts, or if you are interested in joining one of these troops, call (321) 750-2468 or (865) 209-5657. You can also visit the website for Troop 497 at www.troop497tn.com.