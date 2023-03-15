Open in App
Cosby, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

2 Cosby students win medals at East Tennessee History Day

By Staff Report,

5 days ago

KNOXVILLE — A pair of Cosby students took home medals recently.

Cosby Elementary student Cayton Griffin placed third with his Junior Individual Documentary “William Cocke: Frontier Statesman” as well as taking home the Boyd Family Foundation East Tennessee History Award.

Cosby High Schools’ Jasmine Peralta placed first with her Senior Individual Paper “The Father of Modern Sci-Fi: How Jules Vern Pioneered the Concept of Plausible Science Fiction.”

The Awards were presented at East Tennessee History Day (ETHD) held on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Student Union on the University of Tennessee campus. This year’s event featured 146 students and 89 projects. Grades 6-12 participated at the regional level from 14 public, private, and home schools in five counties.

First and second place winners, with third place winners serving as alternates, will advance to the state competition, Tennessee History Day sponsored by the Tennessee Historical Society, on April 15. From there, state winners will advance to nationals in College Park, Maryland in June.

“We are very proud of our East Tennessee students,” said Lisa Oakley, ETHS vice president and curator of education. “Our region consistently advances strong projects to the state and national contests. In fact, four ETHD projects have placed first in the nation in previous years, plus several placing second and third and many more finishing in the national top twelve for their categories.”

Traditionally, around 5,000 students compete at the school level in the East Tennessee Region. An estimated 750,000 students nationally compete in their schools.

About National History Day

National History Day is a leading program for history education. This year’s annual theme was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Students selected a topic related to the theme and then choose to present their research via a website, documentary, paper, exhibit or performance. Through research and interpreting their findings into a sound argument, these middle and high school students learn the priceless skills of an historian — critical thinking, research, and the value of primary sources.

About the East Tennessee Historical Society

Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education.

