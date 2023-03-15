Police recover marijuana, THC products from 2 men as investigation continues

NEWPORT — According to a press release from Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults, on Thursday, March 9, Newport Police Detective Derrick Webb and other law enforcement officers conducted a controlled delivery of suspected controlled substances to an address at 4th Street in Newport.

The United States Postal Service delivered the package, which was addressed to a deceased person, to the front door of the residence, which is currently unoccupied.

Agents, troopers and investigators conducted undercover surveillance on the address of the delivered package for a lengthy period of time. At approximately 2:50 p.m. a white Chevrolet Tahoe operated by a 20-year-old white male who had a 21-year-old white male passenger pulled into the driveway of the 4th Street address.

The driver exited the vehicle and picked up the package then returned to the Tahoe with the package and left the residence. Investigators followed the Tahoe “through several residential areas that were geographically inconsistent with the normal path of travel,” according to the press release.

The Tahoe pulled into the parking lot at Country Convenience, off Highway 160, and police conducted a felony stop on the vehicle and its two occupants. After the Tahoe was cleared, Cocke County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy Blake Cupp deployed K-9 Narco.

Narco quickly alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the Tahoe. The Tahoe was searched and a large quantity of marijuana was located inside the box that the USPS had delivered to the 4th Street address.

Inside the box were two separate vacuum sealed packages believed to contain marijuana weighing approximately two pounds, five ounces, and two other packages containing what officers believe is THC wax/butter weighing approximately three pounds, three ounces.

The box also contained 51 individually wrapped THC edible gummies and five packages of vape bars. A clear plastic baggie containing loose marijuana was found between the Tahoe’s passenger seat and center console.

The investigation is ongoing and all information will be presented to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution. The identities of the two men in the Tahoe have not been released.