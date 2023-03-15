Open in App
Cocke County, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Point Pleasant barn destroyed by early morning fire

By By Kathy Hemsworth News Writer,

5 days ago

POINT PLEASANT — The Cocke County Fire Department (CCFD) received a call at 12:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning to respond to a barn fire off Point Pleasant Road. The large barn, according to a fire department spokesperson, was a total loss.

No people or animals were harmed, but a significant amount of hay was lost, the fireman said. Centerview Volunteer Fire Department and Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department were called in to help battle the blaze.

The CCFD spokesman did not know who owned the barn, but he said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters were on the scene of the blaze for a few hours.

Comments / 0
