One Newport man found last week that family loyalty did not extend to hiding him out from the police.

According to his report, Newport Police Department Officer Justin Shelton was passed on Budda Street by a white Chevy van while he was running radar on Saturday. The driver and three passengers, according to Shelton, were not wearing seat belts. Shelton stopped the van at the CITGO station on Old Knoxville Highway at which point the driver, Reginald Claude Ross, 40, jumped from the van and fled on foot.

Shelton reports he then pursued Ross into the woods behind Old Knoxville Highway, giving him verbal commands to stop, but was unable to catch him. Shelton then ran the tag of the vehicle which came back to another individual, who advised Shelton that Ross had the van and he was staying at the Quality Inn.

Then, according to the report, Shelton called Quality Inn and was able to reach Ross’ mother. She said she was the middle passenger in the front seat of the van when Ross fled. She stated Ross was in her apartment and she gave Shelton permission to go in and get him.

Shelton the made entry in the apartment and located Ross, who asked, “How did you catch me?”

Ross was then placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident. The van was towed from the scene.

Per the report, Ross was charged with evading arrest, driving while license suspended and violation of seat belt law.