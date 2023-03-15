Open in App
Newport, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Newport Plain Talk

'How did you catch me?'

By By Dave Ruthenberg Managing Editor,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmKP5_0lJSbFez00

One Newport man found last week that family loyalty did not extend to hiding him out from the police.

According to his report, Newport Police Department Officer Justin Shelton was passed on Budda Street by a white Chevy van while he was running radar on Saturday. The driver and three passengers, according to Shelton, were not wearing seat belts. Shelton stopped the van at the CITGO station on Old Knoxville Highway at which point the driver, Reginald Claude Ross, 40, jumped from the van and fled on foot.

Shelton reports he then pursued Ross into the woods behind Old Knoxville Highway, giving him verbal commands to stop, but was unable to catch him. Shelton then ran the tag of the vehicle which came back to another individual, who advised Shelton that Ross had the van and he was staying at the Quality Inn.

Then, according to the report, Shelton called Quality Inn and was able to reach Ross’ mother. She said she was the middle passenger in the front seat of the van when Ross fled. She stated Ross was in her apartment and she gave Shelton permission to go in and get him.

Shelton the made entry in the apartment and located Ross, who asked, “How did you catch me?”

Ross was then placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident. The van was towed from the scene.

Per the report, Ross was charged with evading arrest, driving while license suspended and violation of seat belt law.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Knoxville, TN newsLocal Knoxville, TN
Man robbed in Knoxville while meeting to sell gun
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
3 people hospitalized after crash in Knox County
Farragut, TN16 hours ago
Knoxville man arrested in JC after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ACSO: Suspect, victim injured after shooting in Clinton
Clinton, TN12 hours ago
JCPD officer involved in crash, both parties injured
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Uber driver spots fire at Knoxville Salon
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Erwin PD arrests 2 in undercover meth operation
Erwin, TN2 days ago
Fire at second-floor beauty salon in North Knoxville
Knoxville, TN18 hours ago
Police: Death of Greeneville woman ruled accidental
Greeneville, TN3 days ago
Decades-old cold case solved by new KPD unit
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Two men charged with murder in overdose death
Blountville, TN1 day ago
Family continues to seek justice after discovery of how Danielle Owens' body was found
Greeneville, TN1 day ago
1 injured in machine accident at Bulls Gap manufacturing facility
Bulls Gap, TN15 hours ago
1 person charged following fatal crash in Clinton
Clinton, TN3 days ago
Truck removed from river in Knoxville, no occupants found
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
Fire department investigating Johnson City house fire
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
KCSO investigating suspected murder-suicide after finding 2 dead in Powell home
Powell, TN5 days ago
GPD: Man arrested in Knoxville after woman's Nov. 2021 death due to overdose in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN5 days ago
Death of woman killed in vehicle fire ruled an accident
Greeneville, TN3 days ago
Health inspection at Peruvian eatery in Sevierville find several violations
Sevierville, TN3 days ago
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Gulston, KY3 days ago
1 found dead after North Knoxville house fire
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
KPD looking for two people for questioning in North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
Man charged in connection with overdose death of Greeneville woman
Greeneville, TN5 days ago
6 free things to do in East Tennessee March 17-19
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Halls Rural King employee
Knoxville, TN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy