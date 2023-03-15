Open in App
Newport, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Man arrested on animal cruelty charges

By By Dave Ruthenberg Managing Editor,

5 days ago

Newport Police arrested a man Friday after finding a caged dog in his backyard.

According to a report filed by NPD Officer Justin Shelton, he responded to the residence of Jacky Dwayne Gregg, 57, in regard to an animal being abused and observed a dog that was in very poor condition.

Shelton stated in his report that the dog was severely malnourished and he could see all the bones in its ribs and back. He reports Gregg stated that he hadn’t fed the dog in four days.

Animal control was contacted, took the dog and stated the dog was extremely malnourished.

Gregg was placed under arrest and while being patted down, Shelton reports that a cut straw was found, which Gregg stated he used for Suboxone, and nine peach-colored pills identified as Suboxone in a small carbon fiber container were found in Gregg’s front pocket.

Gregg was then transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

