New bakery moves from Saturday market to brick and mortar

Like many Americans stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic years, Morgan Morton started baking a lot.

Emphasis on a lot.

Morton started making porch drops and mailbox deliveries to Northfield friends and neighbors. Then she started trading bread for eggs with a local farmer. Then she started buying bags of flour in bulk, first from 10 pounds to 25 pounds and then up to 50 pounds.

But it was the sourdough starter that tipped the balance.

“That’s when I dove down the rabbit hole,” Morton said with a laugh between sips of decaf herbal tea. “That’s when I decided to get a cottage license and become registered with the state.” Her home kitchen business then became Bakehouse 219, a nod to her home address.

As a cottage licensed baker, Morton was allowed to make direct sales of her home produced canned or baked goods. Her kitchen and a large portion of the home she shares with husband Jake, a Carleton College Classics professor, and son James, was soon overtaken with baking supplies.

Sales of her breads, muffins, focaccias, cookies and scones soared during the Riverwalk Market Fair Saturdays. She promoted daily bread specials on Instagram. She created a pastry punch card, a cookie pack, and a loaf a month subscription program.

“I wanted to give customers something tangible, with real value,” Morton explained.

Name game

With Riverwalk Market Fair sales increasing, Morton started to consider opening her own brick and mortar store. After slapping together a business plan and exploring locations around Northfield, Morton settled on a space between Caribou Coffee and Verizon at 400 Fifth St. W. She created a Kickstarter campaign that raised $5,000, in order to purchase new equipment and pay for signage.

But what to call the new bakery?

“I considered Gluten Morgan, but that seemed both silly and aggressive,” she said. “Bread People just seemed like a natural name for what we are. My sister wants to design t-shirts that read ‘I see Bread People.’”

The corner space facing Highways 3 and 19 features an open kitchen in back and natural light streaming in from the south-facing window wall. “I see a lot of sunrises,” she said. Morton, who usually walks to work around 4 a.m., said she wanted to fill the space with bright colors, so she chose blue and orange. “I’m not a matchy person,” she said.

Local high end furniture maker Matt Eastvold made the distinctive wood table and high wood countertops. “We traded his furniture for bread for life,” she joked.

Valentine’s Day opening

With a lease signed in September, Morton tried to fast-track the opening day of Bread People to coincide with a winter holiday. Bread People opened its doors on February 14, Valentine’s Day. “I was not going to let another baking holiday get away,” she said.

Morton, a classical civilizations major at Wellesley College, said she thought she’d be a biology major until she encountered Alexander the Greek. From there, she went to graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania to study ancient Greek history. She and her family moved here five years ago from Philadelphia.

Along with baking, Morton said she loves to watch “The Great British Baking Show” and read cookbooks. “I was buying so many cookbooks from Content Books, they sent me a handwritten thank you note,” she said.

Right now, there’s not much time for reading. Morton said she’s just trying to stay awake after logging mostly 14-hour days. To continue to make sales into the afternoon after a steady stream of traffic in the mornings, she started offering a lunch sandwich option of one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian made on her own focaccia bread.

Despite their popularity in Northfield, Morton said she will definitely not be adding bagels to her menu. That would require a totally different set of commercial baking equipment.

Without the benefit of pedestrian traffic that downtown businesses experience, Morton said she needs to continue to be clever and creative in expanding her menu offerings sources with local and organic ingredients.

In the future, she said she hopes to host baking classes, set up a weekly special bread schedule, develope donation and discount programs with the Community Action Center and hire and train new employees.

“Bread is a staple,” she said.