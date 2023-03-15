Jay Simpson | NBA star should know better

Ja Morant Justin Ford/Getty Images

My thoughts on the whole Ja Morant situation are simple: He’s a young kid with a lot of money and influence who made a mistake.

I know guns are a very sensitive subject. Any time we see someone of his caliber flashing a weapon on social media — while in a club — it raises red flags, especially after some of the previous allegations he’s had involving firearms.

Some folks are really saying Morant should be kicked out of the NBA for his actions; I completely disagree. He made a mistake but did not hurt anyone or get hurt in the process. We don’t even know if it was his gun — or even a real gun.

He deserves some time away from the league to get his act together, because like I said before, that is just unacceptable. As a professional athlete with a new contract worth over $200 million and a new signature Nike shoe — not to mention someone who was on the verge of becoming the face of the NBA — you have to make better choices. He has to understand that he’s in the spotlight with everything he does, and people can’t wait to see him mess up.

Morant needs to move extra careful and really watch what he puts out there so that he can avoid another situation like we have here.

I would tell him to be careful who he surrounds himself with. His circle needs to have his best interest. But he doesn’t need a bunch of yes men who are along for the benefits and fun times. A real friend will let him know he’s slacking and losing focus before they allow him to get himself in trouble that he potentially can’t come back from.

I really hope he can learn from this and come back with a better mentality and mindset. Getting the proper help he needs is mandatory during this time. It’s going to take him some time to get back to the level he was at and not because of a lack of talent. Everyone knows he can ball with the best of them, but what they don’t know is if he can carry himself like a professional on and off the court.

My family and I are really big Morant fans, and we hope he can get it together, because we miss watching him play, as he is by far the most exciting player in the league.

I’ve made some terrible mistakes, too. The only difference is that he’s Ja Morant, an NBA star. I’m just an average Joe. But if society will forgive a regular Joe for a gun, then they should be willing to forgive Ja Morant.

I’m praying for him and his mental health, because none of us know what he’s going through. We just see what the media puts out. The real Morant fans are standing behind him, and we are all anxiously awaiting a return.