Chester County, PA
WSOC Charlotte

One person shot in Chester County, teen arrested

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago
One person is hurt after being shot in Chester County on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies received a call around 10 p.m. on Tuesday about a scene on 3rd Street in the Eureka community, just off of Saluda Street in Chester. Responding officials found one person with a gunshot wound and gave the person first aid.

Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said a suspect was found in a home near Pleasant Grove Road. The suspect wasn’t identified, but the sheriff’s office said they’re 17 years old.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect will be charged as an adult. They’re facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

