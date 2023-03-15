Open in App
Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Talking Heads release final album leaving us with "(Nothing But) Flowers"

By John Timmons,

5 days ago

Talking Heads released their 8th and final studio album, Naked, on March 15, 1988. The second single to be released from the album was the Afrobeat influenced song, "(Nothing But) Flowers." In addition to original members David Byrne, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth, and Chris Frantz, the track featured guest artists Kirsty MacColl on vocals and former Smiths guitarist, Johnny Marr.

Following the album's release, the band officially went on hiatus, with its members focusing on various side-projects over the course of the next few years. In 1991, David Byrne announced that the band had officially broken up.

The song's music video featured innovative uses of typography by graphic designers Tibor Kalman and Emily Oberman. The band performs in the video with an expanded lineup featuring Marr, MacColl, and African musicians Brice Wassy, Yves N'Djock and Abdou M'Boup, all of whom performed on the studio recording of the song. The video was directed by Sandy McLeod and David Byrne.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy