Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Tame Impala share new 'Dungeons & Dragons' track "Wings of Time"

By John Timmons,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfyYt_0lJSR4kJ00
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala (Dana Trippe / Bella Union PR)

Tame Impala have shared the new single, “Wings of Time,” for the official Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves soundtrack. The film is due in theaters on March 31.

In a statement about the song, Tame Imapla’s Kevin Parker said “ Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock.” He added, “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

