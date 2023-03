SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire on Sumner Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The fire was put out by 1:45 a.m. and five people are without a home at this time. The Red Cross is assisting them. No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.