Open in App
Trotwood, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Fire breaks out at Trotwood apartment complex hit by Memorial Day tornadoes

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago

Trotwood firefighters responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

>> PHOTOS: Trotwood firefighters called to apartment fire Wednesday morning

Emergency crews were called to a reported apartment fire in the 5900 block of Macduff Drive around 4:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

The address matches the area of the Woodland Hills Apartment, which were hit by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

In 2021, crews responded to the vacant apartments on a similar call.

>> PREVIOUS REPORT: Crews extinguish large vacant apartment fire in Trotwood

Fire crews on the scene told us there have been no reported injuries at this time.

Further details have not been confirmed at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BByvT_0lJSN16G00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8u4e_0lJSN16G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mj1dP_0lJSN16G00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rosx_0lJSN16G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCosx_0lJSN16G00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFlou_0lJSN16G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fS8DQ_0lJSN16G00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az024_0lJSN16G00


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Trotwood, OH newsLocal Trotwood, OH
Man hospitalized, woman detained following stabbing in Trotwood
Trotwood, OH1 day ago
Trotwood apartment complex catches fire
Trotwood, OH5 days ago
Man dead after Middletown single-vehicle crash
Middletown, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Be prepared;’ Ways people can stay safe at home following fatal fires in Dayton area
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Plumbing work causes apartment fire in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH1 day ago
1 hospitalized after shot in shoulder in Harrison Twp.
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
At least 1 injured, hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash in Miami Twp.
Dayton, OH11 hours ago
1 dead after reported hit-and-run on US-35
Dayton, OH13 hours ago
At least 1 hurt after officers, medics respond to crash in Clayton
Clayton, OH1 day ago
Multiple agencies called to 2-alarm fire in Fairborn
Fairborn, OH2 days ago
Vehicle crashes into pole, flips in Dayton
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
Cincinnati police investigating early morning crash in Westwood
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Man crashes SUV into Dayton business, runs away; Police request help from public
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Man leads officers, deputies in car, foot chase through Warren, Butler Counties; Suspect ‘at large’
Franklin, OH2 days ago
Kettering Police seek help in identifying theft suspect
Kettering, OH1 day ago
Xenia police looking for information related to trailer theft
Xenia, OH2 days ago
2 people hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Police investigate after person shot in Springfield
Springfield, OH3 days ago
Road work to impact traffic in Englewood this week
Englewood, OH19 hours ago
Man From Miami County Charged With Homicide in Death of Dayton Toddler
Dayton, OH2 days ago
UPDATE: Alcohol played factor in Miamisburg rollover crash, police say
Miamisburg, OH3 days ago
PD: Woman in 'serious but stable condition' after being shot multiple times
Sharonville, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy