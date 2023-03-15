Fire breaks out at Trotwood apartment complex hit by Memorial Day tornadoes

Trotwood firefighters responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

>> PHOTOS: Trotwood firefighters called to apartment fire Wednesday morning

Emergency crews were called to a reported apartment fire in the 5900 block of Macduff Drive around 4:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

The address matches the area of the Woodland Hills Apartment, which were hit by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

In 2021, crews responded to the vacant apartments on a similar call.

>> PREVIOUS REPORT: Crews extinguish large vacant apartment fire in Trotwood

Fire crews on the scene told us there have been no reported injuries at this time.

Further details have not been confirmed at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.



