The back-to-back national champions kick off spring practice today. The ‘Dawgs will begin workouts in earnest and go until G-Day on April 15th.

There will be a host of big-name recruits on hand to watch them over the next month. The list will be long and quite distinguished with a host of 5-stars and other important All-American targets.

None of those will garner more attention than 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. The nation’s No. 1 QB prospect for 2024 will be back in Athens this week.

