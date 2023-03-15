Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

Chilly early, below average temps to gradually warm

By Rich Jones,

5 days ago
Spring break week continues to feel more like winter with early morning lows in the 40s and 30s and patchy inland frost. After the chilly start temperatures will only rebound into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says tonight will be chilly again with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Thursday begins a warming trend with temperatures back to near average in the low 70s.

The warming trend peaks on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, as temperatures climb to the low 80s. It’ll be sunny and breezy. Then clouds thicken by evening and overnight.

Saturday looks to be cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be much cooler again but dry and sunny. Temperatures will only be in the low 60s.



