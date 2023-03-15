Chilly early, below average temps to gradually warm
By Rich Jones,
5 days ago
Spring break week continues to feel more like winter with early morning lows in the 40s and 30s and patchy inland frost. After the chilly start temperatures will only rebound into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says tonight will be chilly again with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Thursday begins a warming trend with temperatures back to near average in the low 70s.
