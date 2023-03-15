Open in App
Beautiful weather ahead of Friday's line of thunderstorms

By Daniel Phillips,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KMLl_0lJSJTcx00

A beautiful round of weather is on tap for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

It'll be a chilly start to the day with most areas dropping into the 40s, but an abundance of sunshine will eventually warm us up to around 70 in the afternoon.

Winds will be light and coming mostly out of the east before shifting south and announcing the arrival of a change in the overall pattern.

Those winds will increase on Thursday, coming out of the south, and bringing in much warmer, muggier air.

Highs will jump back into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon as dewpoints rise through the day.

A strong front is expected to move through on Friday morning which will result in a line of strong, potentially severe, thunderstorms during the morning commute.

Acadiana could see an inch or two of rain with a few spots of localized flooding possible as rain will arrive fairly quickly.

Damaging winds will be the main issue Friday morning, but as always this time of year we'll keep a close eye out for spin up tornadoes.

The clouds and cold will stick around through the weekend and even into next week, so brace yourself for a chilly, grey stretch of weather.

