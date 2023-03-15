Open in App
Bucyrus, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Pets of the Week: Meet Lucky and Ellie

By Staff report,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVVgp_0lJSClt200

Lucky is a 1-year-old male cat who has been with the Humane Society Serving Crawford County since Dec. 22. He is so adorable and such a good boy! He is friendly, playful and affectionate.

Ellie is a 1-year-old female hound/shepherd mix. She enjoys playing with toys, cuddles and being loved on. Ellie does well with adults and humans, but she does not like any other pets.

If you think Lucky or Ellie would be a good addition to your family, stop by the Humane Society Serving Crawford County at 3590 Ohio 98, Bucyrus, to visit and fill out an adoption application. Call 419-562-9149 for more information.

Comments / 0
