Open in App
Midvale, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Times-Reporter

Local case worker Joshua Cottrell named 'Everyday Ohio Hero'

By Advertise,

5 days ago
  • Joshua Cottrell of Midvale named Everyday Ohio Hero.
  • Cottrell works with children affected by abuse and neglect.
  • Cottrell is a single dad through adoption and a foster parent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOxbp_0lJSCb3m00

The Ohio Children's Trust Fund has named a Midvale resident as an Everyday Ohio Hero.

The honor went to Joshua Cottrell, a case worker at OhioGuidestone, a mental health agency serving Tuscarawas and Carroll counties. He works primarily with younger children in the schools, seeing those who have been affected by abuse and neglect.

"His skills in working with these children are intuitive, as he seems to know just how to develop a relationship with them, understanding what they need, giving it and then following through with compassion and expectations," said the March 3 announcement.

The trust fund noted that Cottrell serves as a foster parent with Tuscarawas County's Department of Job and Family Services. The single dad is father to two elementary aged boys he adopted after fostering them. He also has two other elementary school aged boys, a middle school aged girl, and a baby younger than a year old under his care. He took in the baby immediately after his birth.

"Strong male role models are so important in the lives of children. Josh is a phenomenal human being doing phenomenal things for children!" said the trust fund announcement.

The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund is the state’s public funding source dedicated to preventing abuse and neglect. It is housed within the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Summit County folks encouraged to wear 330 pride to work on March 30
Akron, OH2 days ago
President Hasseler Issues Statement Regarding Shooting at Muskingum U.
New Concord, OH1 day ago
Man arrested at Columbus, Ohio hotel after being found with 14-year-old
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Conflicting test results leave woman unsure on return home
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Don't Miss Out: Visit the Last Remaining Arthur Treacher's Today
Cuyahoga Falls, OH1 day ago
A local business in Wintersville is supporting the police in more ways than one
Wintersville, OH2 days ago
Suspects claimed to be Child Protective Services, kidnapped Canton infant: Police
Canton, OH2 days ago
Jeeps ‘invade’ in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Canton Baby OK After Kidnapping, Two Under Arrest
Canton, OH1 day ago
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Wooster, OH18 hours ago
Hartville Hardware leaders presented with Legacy Award
Hartville, OH1 day ago
1 adult, 7 children, displaced after an Akron house fire, firefighters say
Akron, OH1 day ago
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank launches initiative to address food insecurity
Akron, OH2 days ago
Local doctors, pharmacist mentioned in federal opioid lawsuit
Youngstown, OH5 days ago
WARNING: Shadyside residents should not drink tap water per village official
Shadyside, OH3 days ago
Akron family mourns mother killed at red light by suspected drunk driver
Akron, OH3 days ago
32-year-old Akron mother killed by suspected drunk driver after dropping her preschooler off at school
Akron, OH2 days ago
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth: The 3 Best Ice Cream Shops in Akron
Akron, OH1 day ago
3 indicted in stolen beer scheme in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Police: Alliance man called 911 at least 18 times, arrested
Alliance, OH2 days ago
Police: Wooster 17-year-old shoots, kills father after altercation
Wooster, OH4 days ago
3 people found found bound, gagged, and shot in the head in Ohio
Akron, OH6 days ago
Traffic stop in St. Clairsville leads to the discovery of meth, crack cocaine and other illegal items; two arrested
Saint Clairsville, OH2 days ago
Akron police body camera video offers new insight into horrific triple murder case
Akron, OH3 days ago
1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
Wooster, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy