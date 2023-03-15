Open in App
Atlantic City, NJ
Courier Post

What the big change on Atlantic City Expressway will mean for your commute

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

5 days ago
MAYS LANDING – Cash tolls — and toll plazas — are on their way out on the Atlantic City Expressway.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority is seeking a contractor to build an all-electronic toll system on the 47-mile highway.

The change will include demolition of the expressway’s “legacy tolling plaza structures,” the Authority says in a request for proposals.

The request says construction and installation of the all-electronic toll system “should be substantially complete” by January 2026.

All construction, including toll plaza demolition, should conclude by October 2026.

More lanes in the future:How a $2B Turnpike project in South Jersey could dwarf Direct Connection

AC Expressway traffic to move more quickly

Under the planned system, motorists will drive unimpeded along the highway that connects towns in Camden and Gloucester counties to Atlantic City.

Overhead gantries will span the road at about a dozen toll zones, instantly charging E-ZPass users as they drive beneath them.

Cameras will record the licenses of vehicles that don’t have E-ZPass, and their owners will be mailed a monthly bill for tolls, said an Authority representative, Kimberly Testa.

“Traffic flows better when vehicles do not need to stop to drop money in a coin basket or pay a toll taker,” Testa said Monday.

Other advantages to the change include reduced congestion, less auto emissions and an end to accidents at toll plazas, she said.

No more Atlantic City Expressway toll takers

The highway currently collects tolls at two "barrier" plazas and five sites on entrance and exit ramps, according to the Authority's website.

Savings from the elimination of contracted toll takers are expected to be offset by the cost of billing previous cash customers, Testa added.

About 47 million motorists used the Expressway last year, with 13.5 percent of them — or about 6.3 million — paying cash tolls, according to the Authority.

The percentage of drivers paying cash tolls has dropped in each of the last four years, falling from 23.1 percent in 2018.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

