IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Downtown Indianapolis museum is looking for a new home after flooding damaged its building

By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star,

5 days ago
A museum that displays historic drums and other percussion instruments is hunting for a new home after its downtown headquarters were flooded in late December.

In the midst of a stretch of below-freezing weather Dec. 26, a pipe burst inside Claypool Court, the building where Rhythm! Discovery Center is housed at 110 W. Washington St.

Water rushed from the third floor into the museum's basement home, filling it with two to three inches of water within 45 minutes, said Joshua Simonds, executive director of the museum and its parent organization, the Percussive Arts Society.

In what Simonds views as a stroke of good luck, the damage to the collection was limited to replaceable interactive drums. Valuable items — like Clair Musser's Celestaphone made of meteorites and a drum set built by Radio City Music Hall virtuoso percussionist Billy Gladstone — were spared.

"It was coming through the front gate, through side doors, underneath walls and then down from many parts of the ceiling based on where the water was traveling above us," said Simonds, who first saw the damage within 45 minutes after it began.

7 new movies filmed in Indiana:They include a horror film made in Evansville and a Major Taylor documentary

The ordeal followed a series of smaller leaks Rhythm has experienced since its 2009 opening, he said, and this floor convinced the museum and the Percussive Arts Society to leave the building.

Simonds estimates the damage to the museum and Percussive Arts Society is in the "hundreds of thousands" of dollars.

Indianapolis has been the headquarters for the society, founded in 1961, since 2009. The organization holds the annual Percussive Arts Society International Convention — called PASIC — which is one of the biggest drum and percussion events in the world. The museum has more than 3,000 pieces and built a library with materials donated by percussionists and academics, Simonds said.

The museum is moving its collection to a warehouse facility where it can control the humidity for delicate items, while its offices have temporarily moved to a building near Massachusetts Avenue downtown.

Ideally the organization's new home will be in the greater downtown area and have parking, accessibility for school tours, visibility to attract visitors, and space to increase programming, Simonds said.

The Washington Street location was about 20,000 square feet, with 13,000 to 15,000 of that devoted to the museum, he said.

For the time being, people can see the collection online at rhythmdiscoverycenter.org and keep up via the museum's social media accounts. Simonds said Rhythm is looking to present live music and partner with museums around town for small exhibits.

"We just want to make sure that that rhythm brand and the things that we used to do inside the museum, we (can) bring outside the museum for a while," Simonds said.

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

