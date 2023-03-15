Open in App
Chillicothe, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Chillicothe Gazette

Community invited to meet with local reporters

By Chillicothe Gazette,

5 days ago

CHILLICOTHE— Have you ever wanted to sit down with the people who write articles for the Gazette every day? Well, now you have the chance during the monthly meet with a reporter open hours.

During the monthly meeting, reporters from the Gazette team will be available to talk with anyone who wants to give ideas on stories, express what they want to see from the Gazette or ask any burning questions. Everyone is invited to stop by including business owners, community leaders and citizens.

This month, reporters Megan Becker and Shelby Reeves and sports reporter Jack Gleckler will be meeting with anyone interested from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 27 at the Paper City Coffee conference room. We'll see you there!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chillicothe, OH newsLocal Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe Council Hears Good, and Not-So-Good News, from Mayor
Chillicothe, OH5 days ago
Adena doctor admits in text messages to doing illegal drugs
Chillicothe, OH5 days ago
Man riding a scooter hit by car in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community rallies together to search for missing Fayette County woman
Bloomingburg, OH6 days ago
The man the City of Columbus calls ‘The Godfather of the Short North’ has died
Columbus, OH6 days ago
One person seriously injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Wanted – Man in Connection to Columbus Gas Station Killing of Circleville Man
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Man trapped in grain bin, rescue operation underway in Clinton Co.
Sabina, OH6 days ago
Remembering the March blizzard 30 years ago
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Hillsboro Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained During March 7th Crash
Hillsboro, OH3 days ago
Police release victim’s name in fatal Hillsboro shooting
Hillsboro, OH6 days ago
Police identify man shot, killed in south Columbus
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Ross County – Police Investigating Stolen U-Haul after Man Refuses to Return It
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Greenfield woman gets nearly five years
Greenfield, OH6 days ago
Man dead in southeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH7 days ago
I-270 northbound reopens following major crash
Gahanna, OH6 days ago
Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle
Point Pleasant, WV5 days ago
Five years in prison for Tanger Outlets robbery
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Police identify man shot, killed in Saturday Hillsboro shooting
Hillsboro, OH6 days ago
Two sentenced to prison time in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Williamsburg, OH6 days ago
Pike County – 62-Year-Old Man Indicted on 48 Counts Surrounding Animal Cruelty
Piketon, OH6 days ago
Columbus police searching for man who broke into home, stole car
Columbus, OH7 days ago
Stolen car found 75 miles away during traffic stop near Lucasville
Lucasville, OH3 days ago
Grove City – Police Searching for Man Who Bought Watches with Stolen Credit Card
Grove City, OH9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy