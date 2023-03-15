Open in App
Hartville, OH
The Alliance Review

Area news in brief for March 15

By The Alliance Review,

5 days ago
GARDEN CLUB – Quail Hollow Herbal Society plans a special program at 2 p.m. April 2 in the Manor House Library at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave in Hartville. Terry Gabet of Ohio Tea Company will present a program detailing the history, sourcing and tastings of various teas. Reservations are requested. The club’s Herb and Garden Plant Sale will run 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 in the Nature Center at Quail Hollow Park. Club members are seeking volunteers to help at the sale. Email herbandgarden@yahoo.com or call 330-244-7370 for April meeting reservations, more information or to volunteer. During the plant sale, Quail Hollow Volunteer Association plans its Something for Everyone tent sale, offering one-of-a-kind items for all ages, including furniture, household and holiday items and kids things. Go to www.QHVA.org or email quailhollowvol@gmail.com for details.

SWISS STEAK – Smith Grange Swiss steak dinner will be 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 11090 Beloit Snodes Road. Event is drive-thru only, and dinners cost $14. RSVP to 330-257-2980 or 330-614-3846.

SELF-DEFENSE FUNDRAISER – Friends of Rodman Public Library plan a self-defense seminar fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 March 22 in Rodman’s Main Auditorium. Cost is $20, and anyone ages 12 and older can take part. Class will be taught by Wayne Burley, an area native who owns C.O.B.R.A. Defense Canton and has 36 years of experience in defensive tactics instruction and is a sixth-degree master level instructor in martial arts. Those taking part in the class will learn such things as who are the three types of bad guys; the importance of using your voice; understanding criminal intent; and threat recognition. To register for the class, visit cobradefensecanton.com. For more information, call 330-204-5661.

ALLIANCE PARKS − City of Alliance Board of Park Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Silver Park office, 2930 S. Union Ave. Note: Meeting was rescheduled due to an illness on the board.

ONE BOOK AUTHOR VISIT – Author Melanie Benjamin will visit Alliance at 7 p.m. March 23 at Union Avenue United Methodist Church, 1843 S. Union Ave., to discuss her book, “The Children’s Blizzard,” the Alliance One Book One Community selection for 2023. No registration is necessary to attend Benjamin’s visit, which will include a book signing at the conclusion of her remarks. More information will come later this week on the event.

AHS 1956 − Alliance High School Class of 1956 will meet at 9 a.m. March 21 at Don Pancho’s Tex Mex Cafe, 2105 W. State St. All classmates, friends, spouses are welcome to attend.

