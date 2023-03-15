South lineman Hunter Smith to play in Indiana all-star football game

For the ninth year in a row, a silver Bloomington South helmet will make an appearance at the Indiana Football Coaches Association North/South All-Star game with the selection of Panther center Hunter Smith.

Smith will suit up for the South squad with this year's game moved to Decatur Central on July 14 at 7 p.m.

Smith was a two-time Herald-Times All-Area pick at offensive line and was named a Class 5A all-stater by the IFCA. He was also named All-Region 10, making him eligible to play in the annual contest.

"Hunter's been really great for us the last three years," South coach Gabe Johnson said. "For him, just keeping our run going, we're proud of our tradition of having someone selected again."

Hunter was the keystone for an offensive line that helped lead the Panthers to another sectional title.

"He has a sense for the defense," Johnson said. "He started the communication of the blocking assignments. What's really good about him is his get-off once he snaps the ball. Typically, you put a kid there who doesn't get off the ball well. But Hunter has a lot of twitch and he was physical at the point of contact.

"He made our offensive line go, I think, and he's been doing it for a couple of years. So very deserving."

Smith, who is undecided on playing in college, is part of a run of honorees that includes OL Sam Young (2022), SS Maddix Blackwell (2021), RB Maveric Thiery (2020), DE Sam Lewis (2019), OL Garrett Hickman (2018), DE Tommy Richardson (2017), DB Hunter Warthan (2016) and QB Bryce Stancombe (2015).

Region All-Stars

Named to the IFCA All-Region 10 Team were Smith and punter Sam Cosner from South and running back Cody Mikulich and free safety Cayden Riester from Bloomington North.

Named All-Region 6 was Owen Valley running back Christian McDonald, who last month signed to play at NAIA power Georgetown (Ky.).

Schedule updates

South's new schedule for next year is set. The Panthers will open against Columbus East and finish up with Brebeuf Jesuit and Seymour. Brebeuf, a 4A squad, was 7-4 last year, losing to Roncalli, 21-14 in the sectional final. The Braves were 3A state runner-ups in 2021.

Edgewood's Week 2 and 3 games are new, with Washington and Cascade, which is rejoining the WIC in 2024, filling those spots. Owen Valley also has Cascade back on the schedule, moving the Cadets into Week 7 for a home game.

With that change, Eastern Greene needed a new foe for Week 7, picking up Illinois school Red Hill in Bridgeport, 25 miles west of Vincennes on US 50. The Salukis, a school of 264, went 7-3 last year, losing in their playoff opener.

