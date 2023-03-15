Open in App
Bloomington, IN
The Herald-Times

Bloomington South's Tysen Smith announces college football commitment

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322NiF_0lJS9yTD00

The stadium, the campus, the coaching staff, the pizza, it was was all a perfect fit for Tysen Smith.

The Bloomington South tight end, now nearing the end of his junior year, had plenty of suitors and plenty of offers to mull over. But everything kept coming back to Toledo, so Smith announced his commitment to the Rockets' football program last week. He will not be able to officially sign until November.

The Mid-American Conference school is coming off a league championship and a Boca Raton Bowl win over Liberty.

"The recruiting process is hard for many reasons," Smith said. "But it's a blessing to be able to go to different places. In the end, it's hard, but it's definitely an experience to go through going to all those places, but Toledo has always been the school where I felt comfortable. Really comfortable.

"Their coaches were talking to me all the time. And after taking my visit, I never got a visit like I did at Toledo. It was the right fit. And the timing (of his commitment) came after my visit. They took me through everything and they were very straight up with me. They didn't just tell me what I wanted to hear. I talked it over with my family and it just felt right."

More in sports:Ben Davis is Bloomington North's No. 1 priority at boys' basketball semistate

Smith visited Indiana, which had made an offer, and West Virginia and cancelled a trip to Minnesota and was planning on going to Washington. Army and Air Force had interest. Penn also offered. Turning down IU was hard.

"I just felt like Toledo, it worked for me," Smith said. "I wasn't looking at how big the school was, I was looking for fit, success and coaching. I wanted them to like me as a player.

"I could have gone to a Power 5. But everywhere I went, I kept comparing it to Toledo."

Toledo: Away, but not too far

Smith found lots to like on his visit to Toledo.

It's away from home but not too far away and playing in the MAC also means almost all his games will be within driving distance for friends and family to see him play.

"I like the campus," he said. "It was one my favorite campuses I've been to. Everything is built around the football stadium (Glass Bowl). The dorms, Greek row. The weight room, all the athletic facilities, the basketball arena, it's all in the middle of the university. It's really nice.

"After driving around campus we went a pizza place (The Stubborn Brother) that the Barstool Sports guy said is the best pizza on a college campus he's ever had. It was really good."

More tight end food adventures:What do Bloomington high school football stars eat for lunch?

On campus, Smith got a good feel for the Toledo program, head coach Jason Candle and tight ends coach Mark Staten. Smith saw members of the staff involved in the drills, including Candle, who recently turned down an offer to be the offensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.), acting as a defensive back.

"Those guys not only care about their players, they're super cool," Smith said. "I met their families. They were already taking me in. It was crazy. I got a feel for how the team practices. I went to a team meeting. The coach was laughing but also getting his points across. It was a good vibe."

Smith, who played defensive end as well this past season, said Toledo wants him strictly as a tight end.

"They'll graduate some tight ends, so I'll have an opportunity to play early," Smith said. "I'm excited to show what I've got. It's going to be fun for me."

Smith wants to study business and finance, so Toledo's strong program was also important to his decision. That's all taken care of now, so it's on to getting ready for his senior season before his college career blasts off.

"Getting that off my shoulders, it lets me live in the moment more," Smith said. "Less time spent traveling. I can spend time with my boys and train and focus more on myself and be the best version of me when I get there."

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

