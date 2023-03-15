On the Menu: Carson's BBQ adds to its menu; St. Patrick's Day specials at area restaurants

This is spring break week for Indiana University and many of the area schools, which means that some of the Bloomington restaurants have changed their hours of operation, so check before you head out for brunch or dinner. Spring break week also means there are fewer people in line or ordering at local restaurants, so locals know it's a great time to get some delicious food at one of the numerous restaurants in and around Bloomington.

New item at Carson's BBQ

Carson's BBQ and Catering has added a new appetizer to its menu: cheesy pork tater tots. Created like the cheesy pork fries and nachos, the crispy tots are smothered in nacho cheese and have sliced tomatoes, onions, bacon and jalapeno peppers layered on the top. All three of Carson's cheesy appetizers cost $7.49 each.

Carson's BBQ, at 3878 W. Third St., also has handmade mozzarella sticks as an appetizer.

St. Patrick's Day specials at area restaurants

Several area restaurants are preparing for St. Patrick's Day and will have specials available later this week.

FARMbloomington will have corned beef and cabbage with colcannon potatoes, homemade Irish soda bread, Irish whiskey cake and special St. Patrick's Day cocktails in the restaurant, at 108 E. Kirkwood Ave., and downstairs in the Root Cellar Lounge.

Just down the street, at 514 E. Kirkwood Ave., Lennie's will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with specials available 5-9 p.m. March 16 and 17. The specials include an appetizer of potato cabbage soup that has leeks, carrots and celery in a cream-based broth. Entrees will be stout beef stew with potatoes, carrots, parsnips and peas; corned beef and cabbage; and seitan "beef" stew with Be-Hive seitan. Special dessert will be Irish apple cake with custard sauce, served with Chocolate Moose vanilla ice cream.

