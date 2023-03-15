Open in App
Ellettsville, IN
The Herald-Times

Work on Ind. 46 traffic signals in Ellettsville starts Wednesday, will last several weeks

By Staff report,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44b8EP_0lJS9vp200

Traffic signals on Ind. 46 in Ellettsville are scheduled to be upgraded starting Wednesday.

Drivers can expect temporary lane restrictions and intermittent flagging while Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Morphey Construction is working on the stoplights.

Work will begin at Ind. 46 and Matthews Drive and continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for several weeks.

Intersections where work will occur include:

  • Ind. 46 westbound at Main Street/Sale Street
  • Ind. 46 eastbound at Temperance Street/Sale Street
  • Ind. 46 eastbound and westbound at Hartstrait Road
  • Ind. 46 eastbound and westbound at Union Valley Road.

Work at each location is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting. The work is scheduled to be completed by late August. INDOT urges drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and consider worker safety in construction zones.

