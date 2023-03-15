Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Courier Journal

Now that the DOJ report on police is out, America knows the real Louisville, Kentucky

By Armon R. Perry,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJhxK_0lJS9jTY00

Hopefully, this is the start of a new beginning that will reveal the real Louisville. This was the sentiment expressed by a colleague of mine in response to the news conference accompanying the release of the Department of Justice report that featured a scathing review of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Among other lowlights, the report which stemmed from the fallout of the murder of Breonna Taylor, concluded that LMPD has consistently engaged in excessive force, as well as unlawful and discriminatory behavior against Black people.

As I listened to my colleague express optimism about the prospects for reform and meaningful change, my only thought was, this is the real Louisville. In other words, the report’s findings were tantamount to a well duh moment for many black people. They have known about these atrocities and have been speaking out about them for quite some time now. What took the DOJ two years to uncover could have been summed up in a 10-minute conversation with just about any Black person living west of 9th Street.

Awareness about the prevalence and severity of discrimination has never been the issue

The reality is that there was no real revelation and reactions suggesting that the DOJ’s findings were news are dismissive, infuriating and exhausting. In fact, a few days before the DOJ report was released, the Louisville Urban League made its State of Black Louisville 2020-2022 publication available. In it are scores of essays and data-driven thought pieces that detail the insidiousness of systemic racism right here in "Possibility City" and the ways in which it serves to perpetuate disadvantage and disparities. So, awareness about the prevalence and severity of discrimination has never been the issue. Rather, getting white America to believe Black people is, has been and continues to be the real issue.

What extent will a DOJ consent decree lead to real change?

Nevertheless, now that the report is out and America has been exposed to the real Louisville, what next? From a practical perspective, there is a federal consent decree in place that provides recommendations for organizational and procedural improvements. The extent to which these measures will lead to real change is yet to be seen. Those sporting amber-waves-of-grain-colored glasses will likely hail this as a good faith first step. The more skeptical among us will take a wait and see approach.

Regardless and perhaps most importantly, beyond whether widespread change will take place, three more immediate questions should be posed. First, what do Black people have to do to get the benefit of the doubt? American history is littered with examples of Black people having to prove themselves worthy of dignity and empathy. So why does a country founded on the ideals of hope and inspiration work so hard to see the worst in Black people?

America’s reluctance to believe Black people

Second, related to America’s reluctance to believe Black people is the question about what evidence exists to support the presumption of the police’s integrity? After all, modern day policing has its origins in Night Patrols and Slave Patrols charged with controlling Black people. In a more contemporary context, even after decades of videotaped police brutality and public executions, each new instance is met with skepticism, pushback and victim blaming. So much so, when the police shoot Black people, they can always claim that they feared for their lives and be believed, even if the fear was grounded in racism or implicit bias.

Finally, now that the report is out, what does this mean for the lived experiences of Black people in Louisville? Is there some tacit expectation that they should feel vindicated or affirmed? Should they now have some renewed sense of safety or confidence that they are seen as full citizens? Or is this simply another in a long line of symbolic and performative exhibitions that we will have to revisit after the next unjustified police involved killing of a Black person?

Of course, the answers to all of these questions remain and anything is possible. However, given that past behavior is one of the best predictors of future behavior, a very strong argument can be made that it would be naïve to continue to underestimate America’s (and Louisville’s) unwavering commitment to the preservation of whiteness.

Armon Perry is a Professor of Social Work at the University of Louisville where he studies fathers and families.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Man shot in California neighborhood, Louisville police say
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Louisville, KY2 days ago
FBI warning students in Kentucky about the dangers of 'sextortion,' online blackmail
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Bills To Improve Juvenile Justice Goes To Governor
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville man injured after shooting at stop light, LMPD says
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
LMPD says witnesses statements conflict after man shot in Portland neighborhood
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville Mayor, Metro Council clash over plans to use reform money for police HQ
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Security app from Louisville developer can help connect first responders with those in danger
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
LMPD investigating after 2 people shot outside southwest Louisville business
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Leader of southern Indiana biker gang gets 120 years for murder
North Vernon, IN2 days ago
This Kentucky City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Family of Louisville man shot by US Marshal last year asking for federal investigation
Louisville, KY6 days ago
Letter sent by three Kentucky school districts aims to combat vaping among minors
Louisville, KY2 days ago
2 injured in double shooting; LMPD investigating
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Man killed in assault in St. Denis neighborhood identified by coroner
Louisville, KY2 days ago
16-year-old injured at Cox Park, hospital staff finds gun, Louisville police say
Louisville, KY9 hours ago
Man assaulted, killed in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Louisville doctors preparing for potential influx in ER admissions this holiday weekend
Louisville, KY3 days ago
LMPD officers teach JCPS students gang avoidance during 6-week program
Louisville, KY2 days ago
NKY police investigating coordinated ring of armed carjackers with Louisville ties
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Coroner ID's assault victim in St. Denis neighborhood
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Owner of adult nightclub in New Albany arrested, accused of not paying taxes
New Albany, IN3 days ago
Police: Shooting in Shively leaves man injured
Shively, KY1 day ago
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update
Frankfort, KY3 days ago
Rick Pitino Wife: Who Is Joanne Minardi?
Louisville, KY1 day ago
City of Louisville posts clean-up date sign at homeless camp near KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Man dies after assault in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Double shooting outside Cane Run Road business leaves 2 injured, LMPD says
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Another Roosters location in Louisville region catches fire
Louisville, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy