Now that the DOJ report on police is out, America knows the real Louisville, Kentucky

Hopefully, this is the start of a new beginning that will reveal the real Louisville. This was the sentiment expressed by a colleague of mine in response to the news conference accompanying the release of the Department of Justice report that featured a scathing review of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Among other lowlights, the report which stemmed from the fallout of the murder of Breonna Taylor, concluded that LMPD has consistently engaged in excessive force, as well as unlawful and discriminatory behavior against Black people.

As I listened to my colleague express optimism about the prospects for reform and meaningful change, my only thought was, this is the real Louisville. In other words, the report’s findings were tantamount to a well duh moment for many black people. They have known about these atrocities and have been speaking out about them for quite some time now. What took the DOJ two years to uncover could have been summed up in a 10-minute conversation with just about any Black person living west of 9th Street.

Awareness about the prevalence and severity of discrimination has never been the issue

The reality is that there was no real revelation and reactions suggesting that the DOJ’s findings were news are dismissive, infuriating and exhausting. In fact, a few days before the DOJ report was released, the Louisville Urban League made its State of Black Louisville 2020-2022 publication available. In it are scores of essays and data-driven thought pieces that detail the insidiousness of systemic racism right here in "Possibility City" and the ways in which it serves to perpetuate disadvantage and disparities. So, awareness about the prevalence and severity of discrimination has never been the issue. Rather, getting white America to believe Black people is, has been and continues to be the real issue.

What extent will a DOJ consent decree lead to real change?

Nevertheless, now that the report is out and America has been exposed to the real Louisville, what next? From a practical perspective, there is a federal consent decree in place that provides recommendations for organizational and procedural improvements. The extent to which these measures will lead to real change is yet to be seen. Those sporting amber-waves-of-grain-colored glasses will likely hail this as a good faith first step. The more skeptical among us will take a wait and see approach.

Regardless and perhaps most importantly, beyond whether widespread change will take place, three more immediate questions should be posed. First, what do Black people have to do to get the benefit of the doubt? American history is littered with examples of Black people having to prove themselves worthy of dignity and empathy. So why does a country founded on the ideals of hope and inspiration work so hard to see the worst in Black people?

America’s reluctance to believe Black people

Second, related to America’s reluctance to believe Black people is the question about what evidence exists to support the presumption of the police’s integrity? After all, modern day policing has its origins in Night Patrols and Slave Patrols charged with controlling Black people. In a more contemporary context, even after decades of videotaped police brutality and public executions, each new instance is met with skepticism, pushback and victim blaming. So much so, when the police shoot Black people, they can always claim that they feared for their lives and be believed, even if the fear was grounded in racism or implicit bias.

Finally, now that the report is out, what does this mean for the lived experiences of Black people in Louisville? Is there some tacit expectation that they should feel vindicated or affirmed? Should they now have some renewed sense of safety or confidence that they are seen as full citizens? Or is this simply another in a long line of symbolic and performative exhibitions that we will have to revisit after the next unjustified police involved killing of a Black person?

Of course, the answers to all of these questions remain and anything is possible. However, given that past behavior is one of the best predictors of future behavior, a very strong argument can be made that it would be naïve to continue to underestimate America’s (and Louisville’s) unwavering commitment to the preservation of whiteness.

Armon Perry is a Professor of Social Work at the University of Louisville where he studies fathers and families.