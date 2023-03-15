'Naked and Afraid' again: Maine woman returns to South Africa desert for Discovery spinoff

SANFORD, Maine — Charlene “Cheeny” Plante has been “Naked and Afraid” on television before, but this time around it’s different.

This time, she is naked and afraid… and alone.

On Sunday, March 12, Plante appeared in the premiere episode of “Naked and Afraid: Solo,” the new spinoff of “Naked and Afraid,” the popular show on the Discovery Channel that dares survivalists to make their way in the wild for three whole weeks without a stitch of clothing on them.

Plante appeared in an episode of “Naked and Afraid” last spring. In that show, people are paired up to take on the elements in a far-flung land. In “Solo,” however, each survivalist is on his or her own.

“It’s definitely an interesting spin on the show,” Plante said on Monday.

“Solo” airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. and follows eight individuals who are enduring the 21-day challenge in different parts of the world. Like her stint on last year’s show, Plante is once again in South Africa, this time in the Karoo High Desert.

Did she make it through the entire 21 days, like she did the first time she took the challenge? You’ll get no spoilers here – that’s a question that will be answered in the weeks ahead.

Nor can we know exactly when Plante spent that time in the desert. That too is a detail that Plante has to keep mum about.

But Plante will say this: she took on that desert during the time of year that is winter for South Africa.

“It was very cold,” she said.

How cold?

“It was in the 40s and 50s during the day and definitely below freezing at night,” she said. “There would be frost on the ground when I woke up.”

Remember, now, Plante did not have any clothes. So it’s worth asking again: How cold?

“I’m now extra sensitive to the cold,” she said. “I don’t even want to go to the frozen food section at the store anymore. I want ice cream, but I don’t want to go get it. I get flashbacks.”

The camera crew showed some mercy and gave Plante a wildebeest pelt that she could use for a blanket as she slept at night. Ever resourceful, Plante eventually used some of the animal skin to make shoes and clothing.

According to the rules, contestants can bring one thing with them from home – a single item that they believe will help them survive the 21 days. Plante said she brought the same treasured belonging that she took with her during last year’s adventure.

“I brought a fishing kit,” she said. “It worked so well the first time. It worked out well this time, as well.”

Plante was born and raised in Sanford and graduated from Sanford High School in 2008. She went on to serve in the Air Force and become a SERE specialist – someone who trains others in matters of Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. She enjoys fishing, hiking, camping and traveling.

It’s no wonder she caught the attention of the “Naked and Afraid” casting scouts, who came across pictures of her adventures on Instagram a couple of years ago.

Plante earned the physicality, mental toughness and exuberance for life that comes across on screen and is evident to those who know her. During an interview last year, she said she was not in the best shape as a child and at one point resolved to get healthy. By the time she became a teenager, her newfound approach to her well-being matched up nicely with her love of the outdoors.

For Plante, her adventures on “Naked and Afraid” and its current spinoff have a tinge of irony. Plante said she finds it more challenging to adapt to being back at home in America than it is to adapt to the South African landscapes she has twice endured on television.

“Any bad day out there on the show is better than a good day in modern life,” she said.

She said she loves all the trappings of this modern life – running water, the furnace in her home, the refrigerator in her kitchen – but considers the current atmosphere of society “toxic.” She said she never wants to tell people how to live their lives, but she added the world would be better off if everyone worked hard, was kind to one another, and helped others.

“It’s not hard to do,” she said.

Plante called her two stints with the “Naked and Afraid” franchise a “nice break” from society.

“Your brain switches gears and goes primal,” she said. “We’re all animals. It feels good. It feels really good ... I’m cold. I’m hungry. I haven’t slept in days. But I’m dealing with real, immediate problems.”

Back home, Plante owns her own property maintenance business, Black Cap Services. She said she works hard but avoids becoming a workaholic.

“You can get whatever you want, within reason,” she said. “It just takes effort.”

For her, life is about experiences. She cited a recent trip to Vietnam as an example of how she prefers to go places and do things rather than spend money acquiring material goods.

“Why would I get a sectional couch, just to sit on it?” she asked.

Best to just find a used couch somewhere and buy that, she added.

And that trip to Vietnam?

“That’s an experience I’ll carry with me until I die,” she said.

Plante said it “breaks my heart” to see people who have become “slaves” to their professions, working hard to finance a lifestyle they do not get many opportunities to enjoy.

“This is your one shot to be alive,” she said. “Why wouldn’t you want to be the best version of yourself? Whatever it is that you want to do, just try.”