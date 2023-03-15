Ontario softball locked and loaded for another championship run

ONTARIO — Usually, when you win your first league championship in 20-plus years, you see a lot of players move on because of graduation.

But for the Ontario Warriors softball team, they quite literally bring back everyone and even get some help as well. The Warriors bring back 12 letter winners from last season's Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship team and only lost one senior to graduation as Julia O'Blisk, who didn't play last year due to a season-ending injury, departs the program.

So the Warriors bring back every single inning of experience from last season and return a standout centerfielder who missed the entire year last year with an ACL injury.

Needless to say, they are locked and loaded for another championship run.

"Like always we need to play for Ontario and for each other," Ontario coach Sean Snow, who is 42-22 entering his fifth season, said. "We have the talent in our program and as long as we play together as a team we have a great chance of accomplishing our goals as a team. We have a few young players such as Jakiah Trammel and Madeline Mullins that I am excited to see what they can do and if they can have the season they are capable of, our lineup will be very tough 1-9."

The Warriors start with senior Kylie Snow who returns behind the plate. She was a second team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference player last season after hitting .340. Junior Olivia Kreger is back after hitting .350 and earning honorable mention All-MOAC and will hold things down at first base with senior Alex Switaj at second base. She brings back a .323 batting average.

Senior Joslynne Frazier returns at third base after putting up huge numbers last year. She hit .453 with a .537 on-base percentage with 27 RBIs and seven home runs as she earned first team All-MOAC and second team All-Northwest District honors.

Sophomore Eden Howard had a breakout freshman season hitting .349 with 17 RBIs and three home runs as she earned second team All-MOAC honors as a shortstop.

Junior Trista Jewell returns to left field after hitting .406 with 26 RBIs and a home run as she earned second team All-MOAC honors. Senior Taylor Mullins returns to centerfield after missing all of 2022 with a torn ACL. She started as a freshman and saw her sophomore year canceled due to COVID-19 so she is ready to get back on the field.

Junior Autumn Taylor may be the biggest returning starter for the Warriors. She hit .472 with 22 RBIs and five home runs earning first team All-MOAC, first team All-Northwest District and honorable mention All-Ohio honors as a sophomore. She will start in right field.

Frazier, Howard and Taylor will all see time in the pitcher's circle this season. Frazier went 5-2 with a 2.83 earned run average last season while Howard went 6-1 with a 3.64 ERA and Taylor went 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA.

Sophomores Lena Creed and Jakiah Trammel will bring depth and athleticism to the lineup. Creed hit .222 in 13 games for the Warriors while Trammel hit .429 in four games played. Madeline Mullins will also see her first varsity action.

"Taylor Mullins is an impact player that we lost last year to an ACL injury and has a great bat and is a leader in centerfield," Sean Snow said. "Joslynne Frazier is a returning first team player with a powerful bat and a key pitcher and third baseman. Kylie Snow is our leader behind the dish who is always among team leaders in on-base percentage. Alex Switaj rounds out my seniors with a great fielding percentage at second base. Autumn Taylor is our only returning All-Ohioan who led our team in batting as a sophomore last year and is one of our three impact pitchers. Edie Howard rounds off our pitchers and is our leader at shortstop as a sophomore. Olivia Kreger has a big bat and will see her second year at first base for us as a junior. Trista Jewell plays everywhere on the field and has a great bat."

The Warriors would love nothing more than to defend their league championship.

"I think first and foremost our goal is to repeat as the lone league champs in a very good softball league," Snow said. "After that, we would like to get through the districts which is something we’ve yet to accomplish.

Last year’s addition of Highland has only strengthened an already tough league. Highland finished second behind us last year but we know they will repeat as a contender for the league. Clear Fork is coming off a great season and we will never overlook them as they always give us fits on the field. Shelby will continue to hit the ball and is a tough lineup to get through. River Valley is another school that has great pitching and catching and is always a team contending in our league. Marion Harding is on the up and up along with Galion which has a good freshman class this year. Our two losses in the league last year were to the third and fourth-place finishing teams in league standings which continuously proves we can’t be overlooking anyone. The target is on our backs this year and we expect to repeat or be in contention for the league again this year if we just do what we can on the field."

The Warriors begin their season on March 25 at Perkins.

