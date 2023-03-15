Open in App
Westfield, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Courier News

Westfield bakery run by French pastry chef serves pastries, pies and Jeff's Cookies

By Jenna Intersimone, MyCentralJersey.com,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMwMz_0lJS7Ddg00

Traverse our region’s bakeries and you’ll find everyone from retired grandmothers to Portuguese immigrants to former accountants at the helm, all creating inspired, delectable baked goods.

But in Westfield, a new bakery is being run by a classically trained French pastry chef with some serious pedigree.

Uyen Kirshenbaum, executive pastry chef, and her husband, Jeff Kirshenbaum, opened Kirshenbaum Baking Co. at 62 Elm St. in late September with a menu of hearth-baked breads, artisan sandwiches, seasonal pies, handcrafted pastries, dietary-friendly cookies and signature cakes by the slice.

Uyen has been baking for more than two decades and spearheaded the pastry program of Two Star Michelin eatery Restaurant Guy Savoy. When she was 26, she became Chef Guy Savoy’s first female pastry chef.

She then opened a French restaurant on the Los Angeles Sunset Strip and, during COVID, built an online bakery sending sweets across the country. Now she’s brought her prowess to Westfield with her first bakery after the couple moved to the area to be closer to family.

“As a chef, it’s your dream to open your own brick-and-mortar and express who you are as a chef and share your knowledge and experience,” Uyen said. “Opening a bakery was the ultimate goal.”

Kirshenbaum Baking is a one-stop shop, Jeff said, whether you want breakfast, lunch, or dessert and coffee.

Everything is made in-house and by hand. That includes croissants made with imported French butter; Uyen’s signature key lime pie that has been her staple since her Los Angeles restaurant; and a black forest three-layer cake. But at the end of the day, it’s the simple that steals the show: Salted chocolate chip cookies are the bakery’s top seller.

Sourdough bread:A Hunterdon baker with a cult following just opened his first storefront in Flemington

Those cookies, as well as other varieties like snickerdoodles, double chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate and strawberry shortcake, are also available for delivery nationwide. So are Jeff’s Cookies.

“Jeff is dairy-intolerant so when we first started dating ... I would shower him with treats. And it wasn’t until a few months of gorging this man that he finally told me he was dairy-intolerant,” said Uyen, laughing. “So I created this cookie for him because if you ate it, you would never know it was some kind of dietary cookie.”

Ethnic eats:A Costa Rican cook with a cult following just opened her first restaurant in Raritan

Jeff’s Cookies are both gluten- and dairy-free and are “basically made of eggs and a lot of good chocolate,” Uyen said. The cookie is similar to a flourless dark chocolate cookie, with a cookie-like shell of chocolate on the outside and the consistency of a brownie inside. They’re filled with chocolate chips or other ingredients, such as dried cherries and almonds.

Those who opt to eat their cookies or other sweets inside the 2,400-square-foot bakery will be surrounded by a modern design with brass accent lighting and a refurbished, original 14-foot 1930s art-deco tin ceiling above Spanish porcelain floor tiles.

Modern to the max:Kura Sushi in Edison combines revolving dining with prizes, high-tech additions

“We have warm, earth tones, but it’s still elevated and sophisticated,” Uyen said. “It feels like a warm home rather than a bakery.”

Go: 62 Elm St., Westfield; 908-228-5134, kbcbakery.com.

Contact: JIntersimone@MyCentralJersey.com

Jenna Intersimone has been a staff member at the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey since 2014, after becoming a blogger-turned-reporter following the creation of her award-winning travel blog. To get unlimited access to her stories about food, drink and fun, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Westfield, NJ newsLocal Westfield, NJ
Westfield Recap: Chimney Collapse, Millburn Deli, Remembering Lauren Harmer
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Take a stroll into Tuscany at this New Jersey restaurant
Rumson, NJ1 day ago
American Gelato Master Scoops Funkiest Of Flavors At New Morristown Ice Cream Shop
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Yum! The most scrumptious cookie in New Jersey you need to try
Montclair, NJ1 day ago
Love It! It’s The Best Seafood Restaurant in All of New Jersey
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Popular fried chicken chain plans to open another NJ spot
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
NJ tavern prepared more than 1,000 pounds of corned beef this St. Patrick’s Day
Caldwell, NJ2 days ago
Mob themed burger joint is opening a second NJ location
Hackensack, NJ5 days ago
This Moorestown Cafe Has Best Pie In NJ, Yelp Says
Moorestown, NJ5 days ago
Herman’s Hermits and Others Headline Free Charity Concert at PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel, NJ14 hours ago
This was voted the number one wedding venue in NJ
East Brunswick, NJ9 hours ago
Father Dan Kelly, Beloved Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Is Finally at Peace
Wayne, NJ22 hours ago
Chick-fil-A Gets Approval To Build New N.J. Location
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Wonton Guy brings Hong Kong noodles to Edison, NJ
Edison, NJ2 days ago
I'm an Irish-American who visited the oldest Irish tavern in New York City for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
New York City, NY2 days ago
Famous Restaurant In Koreatown Caught Selling Rat Meat to Customers (Video)
New York City, NY4 days ago
News 12 celebrates St. Patrick's Day at the Shore in Monmouth County
Neptune City, NJ2 days ago
Disappointing photos show what it's like to spend St. Patrick's Day in New York City
New York City, NY2 days ago
Open Lunch: New Changes for David Brearley Juniors & Seniors
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ5 days ago
Donate gently used children’s items to help NJ kids in need
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
LPGA will be teeing off in Clifton this spring
Clifton, NJ2 days ago
Paterson holding send-off for 'American Idol' contestant, Wé McDonald
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
Wawa’s Opening 5 More NJ Locations Spring 2023 – Here’s Where
Brick, NJ6 days ago
Delicious! It’s New Jersey’s Very Best Bakery and One of the Best in America
Englewood, NJ8 days ago
Attacker breaks nose, eye sockets of man, 65, waiting for food at NYC McDonald's drive-thru
New York City, NY3 days ago
Massive NJ brush fire started by burning debris in yard, cops say
West Milford, NJ16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy