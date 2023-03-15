Open in App
Bridgewater, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Courier News

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse unveils plans for Bridgewater location

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCYng_0lJS7AzV00

BRIDGEWATER – A Brazilian steakhouse will be going before the Planning Board later this month for approval to open at the Bridgewater Commons.

Fogo de Chão, headquartered in Dallas, wants to open the restaurant on the second floor of the mall opposite Uncle Julio's.

Also nearby the location at the entrance to the mall is Cheesecake Factory.

"At Fogo, we will continue our strategic growth plans in 2023 with leases and development agreements signed to open restaurants in new domestic and international markets,” Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão, said in a recent news release. “We are honored that the demand for our unique dining experience in both new and existing markets remains strong as we continue to grow our brand on a global scale. Where there is demand, we will expand, and we are thrilled to bring the culinary art of churrasco to more communities this year.”

The steakhouse is part of the mall's strategy to reimagine itself.

"We are pleased that Bridgewater Commons continues to reimagine the food and beverage experience at the shopping center," Troy Fischer, senior general manager of the Bridgewater Commons, previously said.

In December, to help the Bridgewater Commons, one of the largest taxpayers in the township, attract more people, the Township Council adopted a zoning ordinance to allow establishments for games, entertainment and amusements in the mall.

That would allow popular venues such as Topgolf or Dave & Buster's to locate in the mall. The ordinance says that any future establishments should not be bigger than 90,000 square feet.

The Planning Board meeting is scheduled for March 28.

The meat

Who is Fogo de Chão: Founded in 1979 in southern Brazil, Fogo de Chão is an authentic Southern Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria. The chain expanded into the United States in 1997.

Opening date: No definite date has been scheduled, but is expected sometime later this year.

Where: An 8,372-square-foot vacant space with an outdoor patio. There will be entrances from inside and outside the mall.

Popular menu items: Bone-in Beef Ancho (Bone-in Ribeye), Pichana (Prime part of Top Sirloin), Costela (Beef Ribs), Medalhoes com Bacon (Bacon-Wrapped Chicken and Steak).

Plans for expansion: The chain is expected to open a dozen new locations this year in Insurgentes, Mexico, and across the United States in California, Florida, Texas, Washington, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Maryland. The chain's American flagship is a 16,000-square-foot restaurant on West 53rd Street in Manhattan.

In New Jersey: Fogo de Chao recently opened its first New Jersey location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Chick-fil-A gets approval to build new N.J. location
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ5 days ago
Italian Peoples Bakery in NJ Has Officially Turned Irish This Week
Trenton, NJ4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Has Been Named The Most Charming Italian Restaurant In New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ3 days ago
5 workers OD on fentanyl in NJ shopping mall parking garage
Hackensack, NJ3 days ago
Mob themed burger joint is opening a second NJ location
Hackensack, NJ5 days ago
This Moorestown Cafe Has Best Pie In NJ, Yelp Says
Moorestown, NJ5 days ago
NJ MALL WORKERS OVERDOSE: 5 women found lying in parking garage stoned on fentanyl
Hackensack, NJ3 days ago
Attacker breaks nose, eye sockets of man, 65, waiting for food at NYC McDonald's drive-thru
New York City, NY3 days ago
NJ dermatology practice suddenly closes, leaving patients in the dark
Toms River, NJ7 days ago
Man gropes girl, 16, while demanding her phone on Brooklyn subway train
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Levittown's mystery mansion may have buyer. Take a look inside the Lower Orchard home
Levittown, PA4 days ago
Paterson holding send-off for 'American Idol' contestant, Wé McDonald
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
Tenants of East Orange condo complex say building is in deplorable conditions
East Orange, NJ4 days ago
Delicious! It’s New Jersey’s Very Best Bakery and One of the Best in America
Englewood, NJ8 days ago
'Operation Checkmate' Yields Another Cocaine Conviction On Jersey Shore
Keyport, NJ4 days ago
Brooklyn man arrested for killing half-brother
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Frightening 4-vehicle crash in New Jersey sends two to the hospital
Egg Harbor Township, NJ3 days ago
1 dead, 4 injured in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
10 Jersey City Men Charged in Connection to Large Scale Drugs Operation
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $984K sold at N.J. supermarket
Elizabeth, NJ6 days ago
Teen robbed by 10 people outside Barclays Center
New York City, NY5 days ago
Man charged in fatal South Jersey shooting
Camden, NJ4 days ago
A shoplifting turns violent at the Brooklyn Heights Key Food
Brooklyn, NY6 days ago
Mercer County Man, 29, Shot Dead In Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
ROUTE 208 CRASH: Overdosed Driver, Passenger Revived With Narcan After SUV Rams Overpass Wall
Wyckoff, NJ2 days ago
NJ school board member caught shoplifting at Petco, cops say
Monroe Township, NJ5 days ago
Newark police seeking help to find man missing since last week
Newark, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy