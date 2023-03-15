Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse unveils plans for Bridgewater location

BRIDGEWATER – A Brazilian steakhouse will be going before the Planning Board later this month for approval to open at the Bridgewater Commons.

Fogo de Chão, headquartered in Dallas, wants to open the restaurant on the second floor of the mall opposite Uncle Julio's.

Also nearby the location at the entrance to the mall is Cheesecake Factory.

"At Fogo, we will continue our strategic growth plans in 2023 with leases and development agreements signed to open restaurants in new domestic and international markets,” Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão, said in a recent news release. “We are honored that the demand for our unique dining experience in both new and existing markets remains strong as we continue to grow our brand on a global scale. Where there is demand, we will expand, and we are thrilled to bring the culinary art of churrasco to more communities this year.”

The steakhouse is part of the mall's strategy to reimagine itself.

"We are pleased that Bridgewater Commons continues to reimagine the food and beverage experience at the shopping center," Troy Fischer, senior general manager of the Bridgewater Commons, previously said.

In December, to help the Bridgewater Commons, one of the largest taxpayers in the township, attract more people, the Township Council adopted a zoning ordinance to allow establishments for games, entertainment and amusements in the mall.

That would allow popular venues such as Topgolf or Dave & Buster's to locate in the mall. The ordinance says that any future establishments should not be bigger than 90,000 square feet.

The Planning Board meeting is scheduled for March 28.

The meat

Who is Fogo de Chão: Founded in 1979 in southern Brazil, Fogo de Chão is an authentic Southern Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria. The chain expanded into the United States in 1997.

Opening date: No definite date has been scheduled, but is expected sometime later this year.

Where: An 8,372-square-foot vacant space with an outdoor patio. There will be entrances from inside and outside the mall.

Popular menu items: Bone-in Beef Ancho (Bone-in Ribeye), Pichana (Prime part of Top Sirloin), Costela (Beef Ribs), Medalhoes com Bacon (Bacon-Wrapped Chicken and Steak).

Plans for expansion: The chain is expected to open a dozen new locations this year in Insurgentes, Mexico, and across the United States in California, Florida, Texas, Washington, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Maryland. The chain's American flagship is a 16,000-square-foot restaurant on West 53rd Street in Manhattan.

In New Jersey: Fogo de Chao recently opened its first New Jersey location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

