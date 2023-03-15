Rahway dog trainer shut down after video shows alleged animal cruelty

RAHWAY – A dog training and rescue business has been shut down after city officials, prompted by a video allegedly showing animal abuse, inspected the site.

No criminal charges have been announced in the investigation of Bubba Luv Dog Training and Rescue on Main Street, and no dogs were seriously harmed, according to city officials.

A video, taken at the business and posted on social media, shows a man, wearing shorts and a sleeveless shirt, kneeling or sitting and cursing at a dog in an outdoor area with several other dogs. The man then gets up and is seen yanking the dog's head by a short leash.

"I want to stomp on your head until the brains come out of your ears. That's how I feel," the man is recorded yelling at the dog in the video taken from a room overlooking the outdoor area.

Mayor Raymond Giacobbe said the health department conducted an inspection and all the dogs were examined by a humane officer and found to be in good condition.

In a Facebook post, Rahway police said the mayor, police director and department are taking immediate steps to address the situation.

In a statement also posted on Facebook, Giacobbe thanked residents for reporting the incident.

"First and foremost, I want to say that I was very disturbed by the video posted online showing animal cruelty at the Bubba Luv Dog Training and Rescue here in the City of Rahway. We are so thankful that a member of the community took the video and was brave enough to come forward and report the incident to the Rahway Police Department," said Giacobbe, adding a criminal investigation is ongoing.

He said a team of city officials from code enforcement, the health department, the Associated Humane Societies and his office responded to Bubba Luv Monday and took several actions. Giacobbe said the construction official issued a notice to vacate based on uniform construction code violations, and the owners of the business immediately left.

"Finally, I know that many people feel the same way I do and are outraged at what the video shows. We appreciate your concern and your support. The Police Department has received thousands of calls since the video was posted online, and I ask everyone to be patient and let law enforcement officials handle the investigation," Giacobbe said, adding the city's website and social media will be updated as the investigation progresses.

The business's Facebook page is no longer active. A listing for Bubba Luv Dog Training and Rescue on the Who Do You website states the business is committed "to helping you and your dog be the best you can be. We provide a top rate service at an affordable price. No dog too big or too small. Our mission is to make the world a better place one dog at a time."

According to the website listing, the owner is a certified dog trainer and handler with years of experience working with dogs and offers services such as boarding, walking, sitting and training dogs, with dog obedience training included with boarding.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.