The Metrowest Daily News

A year ago, a talented music producer died in Framingham. This song benefits his children

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News,

5 days ago

FRAMINGHAM Jared Hancock, an award-winning music producer from Framingham, died a year ago after falling down some stairs, leaving five young children without a father.

He was only 39.

Now, a singer who worked with Hancock has released a song to help raise money for his children.

"I wanted to do something to honor his memory and to do something that was very true to him," said Erin Marie, of Methuen.

Fifteen years ago, Erin Marie (her professional name) and Hancock worked together recording music. One of the songs they did was called "Let Me Go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K86GR_0lJS75f700

"We recorded several different versions of the song," she said.

The version that was originally released featured only Erin Marie singing. However, she and Hancock also recorded a duet, and that's the version that was recently released.

"It's very meaningful because it's one of the songs we did together," said Erin Marie. "This is something we sat down and wrote together."

Tragic death:Award-winning music producer Jared Hancock dies after fall at Framingham home

Hancock died last March 20 when he fell down the stairs at his Hiram Road home. He was a father of five school-aged children four girls and a boy. He and his wife moved to Framingham in 2017, with an eye on a big backyard for the children.

In 2005, Hancock founded Surefire Creative Studios in Lowell, which produced music, videos and commercials. The Brockton native was nominated for a Grammy in 2012.

"His family is very involved in this," said Erin Marie. "They've been involved every step of the way."

"Let Me Go," is available on all streaming services, such as Apple Music and Spotify. All proceeds go directly to Hancock's children.

"We're doing this for them," said Erin Marie. "We're doing this to honor him, but it's essentially all for them."

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

