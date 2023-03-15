Open in App
Stark County, OH
The Repository

Stark Bites: Biggby Coffee open in Plain Twp.; Vincent's Pastaria not reopening

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository,

5 days ago

Biggby Coffee now open in Plain Township

Biggby Coffee recently opened a location at 4015 Hills and Dales Road NW in Plain Township.

The coffee shop is in the location of the old deli and bakery Johnny Apple-Cheese Place.

Biggby’s menu includes traditional coffees and teas, featured drinks which are usually seasonal, lattes, hot chocolate, tea lattes, Biggby Blast energy drinks, freeze specials, bagels, muffins, other snacks and a kids’ menu.

Founded in 1995 in East Lansing, Michigan, Biggby Coffee is a franchise coffee shop, which prides itself on giving back.

Stark County restaurant news: Park Street Pizza opening Stark location; Blue Smoke opening at mall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqpVi_0lJS2sUk00

Vincent’s Pastaria not reopening

Vincent’s Pastaria , at 3102 Tuscarawas St. W. in Canton, will not be reopening.

At the end of last year, restaurant owner Vincent Cessna shared that he would be having surgeries in January, including hip replacement surgery, and the Italian eatery would be closed for an extended period of time.

Cessna now is sharing on Facebook that he won't be reopening the popular carryout spot.

“I will tell you that the decision that I have been dreading to make regarding Vincent’s Pastaria, was actually made for me. My current health will, in no way, shape, or form, allow me to continue my pasta shop full-time. (DOCTORS ORDERS) I was holding out for quite frankly a miracle, but God has other plans for me,” Cessna shared in the post.

He hopes to continue cooking in some capacity when he’s able. Cessna mentioned possibly concentrating on his part-time wholesale business and taking on a few catering events, if he’s able this summer and fall.

He also mentioned possibly cooking with Chef Nathan Kelley at 63 Corks in Strasburg one or two nights a month.

Restaurant Review: The best sweet, savory chicken and waffles, cinnamon roll at Sunrise Social

Restaurant Review: Shawarma is a must at Canton's Wild Thyme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49anrB_0lJS2sUk00

McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich back with a new name

The McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich is back with a new name: McCrispy . The sandwich quickly became a favorite when it was introduced to U.S. menus in 2021.

To celebrate its return, McDonald’s is rolling out two new limited time McCrispy sandwiches. The Bacon Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy are available starting this week. Both sandwiches feature McDonald’s signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy ranch sauce and served on a toasted potato roll.

The Ranch McCrispy features cool crinkle-cut pickles, and the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy has Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

Both sandwiches will be available at participating McDonald’s for a limited time, while supplies last.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark Bites: Biggby Coffee open in Plain Twp.; Vincent's Pastaria not reopening

