The Repository

Review: Consistently delicious takeout from North Canton's Hang Yuen Kitchen

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository,

5 days ago

NORTH CANTON – On an evening when I wasn’t in the mood to cook, I decided to grab some takeout from Hang Yuen Kitchen in New Berlin Commons which also houses Marc’s and New Berlin Brewing Co.

The Chinese takeout spot, a local favorite of mine, offers fried rice, lo mein, egg foo young, chow mein, chop suey, seafood, dumplings, crab rangoon, chef’s special meals, as well as chicken, beef, pork, sweet and sour, mei fun and vegetables dishes. Lunch specials, combination meals and family meals also are available.

The restaurant is tucked in the corner of the plaza and was bustling with people in the kitchen as well as customers picking up to-go orders the evening I stopped by.

My usual go-tos for Chinese takeout are sesame chicken, orange chicken and General Tso’s chicken, but I decided to change it up this time.

I started with an order of fried dumplings ($8.25 for seven), which were deliciously savory with a hint of sweetness. The breading was sweet, while the meat inside had a subtle kick to it. The dipping sauce added a nice bit of spice.

The main dish of this trip was a chicken lo mein combo meal, which comes with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll ($10.25). As usual, the egg roll was crispy and flavorful, always a delightful extra. The lo mein noodles were cooked perfectly and coated in a rich sauce, with veggies and cabbage throughout. The chicken was juicy and full of flavor. Paired with the pork fried rice, this was a nice change of pace from my usual.

My husband order an old favorite, the sesame chicken combo meal, which also comes with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll ($10.25). I grabbed a few bites, and it was better than I remembered. Hang Yuen’s chicken always tastes fresh and juicy, unlike some takeout options. With plenty of sauce, this meal was gooey goodness.

Hang Yuen Kitchen is at 1664 N. Main St. in North Canton and is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit hangyuenkitchennorthcanton.com or call 330-499-2668.

Hang Yuen Kitchen

Taste: Everything is consistently delicious. 5/5 stars

Ambiance: The restaurant focuses more on food than looks. 3.5/5 stars

Service: The workers were friendly, and they now offer online ordering. 4.5/5 stars

Concept: It’s not a new concept, but the menu has plenty to choose from. 4/5 stars

Price: Prices seem in line with similar takeout restaurants. 4.5/5 stars

Overall rating: 4.3 stars

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Review: Consistently delicious takeout from North Canton's Hang Yuen Kitchen

