Stark County, OH
The Repository

Stark, actually: The view from the top

By Tim Botos, The Repository,

5 days ago

WHAT: The view from the highest point in Stark County ― 1,354 feet above sea level.

WHERE: On land at 13280 Warren Road NE, in Paris Township.

WHEN: This photo was taken the afternoon of March 9, 2023.

THE STORY: The Rosenberger property, mostly farmland, includes the exact highest point in the county. It's within an area about seven miles southeast of Louisville.

The pinnacle lies between a pair of garages, behind a century-old four-bedroom house that fronts Warren Road NE. A greenish-colored metal plaque, partially obscured by its concrete block casing, identifies the zenith's location.

The plaque is dated 1950 and includes the words "Washington, D.C." It also contains a warning of a $250 fine for anyone who disturbs the marker. Maps on the Stark County Auditor Office's geographic information system (GIS) website show that area of the Rosenberger property is indeed in the range of 1,350 feet above sea level.

For reference, Canton is 300 feet — or the height of a 25-story building — lower than this location.

Reach Tim at 330-580-8333 ortim.botos@cantonrep.com.On Twitter: @tbotosREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark, actually: The view from the top

