Open in App
Comstock Park, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Just Between Friends Spring sale

By Candace Monacelli,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363h2Y_0lJS08LV00

It's that time of year again the Just Between Friends sale kicks off today in Comstock Park at the old Art Van building off of Alpine.

It's the biggest sale yet giving families the opportunity to save on so many essential items from clothes to baby gear and even toys for all ages, books, and shoes!

Families can get 50 to 90 percent savings on all the new and gently loved items which are checked by staff before hitting the sale floor.

Doors open at 9 o'clock Wednesday morning and the sale continues until Saturday with Friday and Saturday being half-priced days.

All the details can be found at the Just Between Friends Facebook page and website .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan Makers Market returns Saturday
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Irish on Ionia rocks on through the snow in downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Oberon is back for the season: Where to celebrate Oberon Day
Kalamazoo, MI14 hours ago
Caledonia woman turns 106: 'I'm ready to go when the Lord is ready for me'
Caledonia, MI9 hours ago
Haggle Time: New Antique Shop Opens In Downtown Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
My Michigan Beach on Spring Break Sweepstakes
Grand Rapids, MI21 hours ago
Charlie's Family Grill destroyed after overnight fire
White Cloud, MI19 hours ago
Electric Cheetah Closes One Of Its Grand Rapids Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Would You Like to See a New Bakery in the Battle Creek Area?
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Loreena McKennitt will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on October 29
Grand Rapids, MI11 hours ago
Remember Mr. Fables in Grand Rapids and Their Mr. Fabulous Burger?
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
The ‘other’ mounds: Lost history is a part of West Michigan’s story
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Barley, BBQ, & Beats: Hospice of West Michigan fundraiser coming May 6!
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
This Has Been the 3rd Snowiest Winter in Gr. Rapids History
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
John Ball Zoo to open for 2023 season with new animals
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
'HeART and Soul': Retired Sparta teacher advocating for the arts
Sparta, MI2 days ago
Holland ice rink project to include heated sidewalks, road
Holland, MI2 days ago
One hurt in explosion at Greenville alloy wheel maker
Greenville, MI1 day ago
City may step in to save historic Muskegon mansion
Muskegon, MI3 days ago
50 to 100 vehicle pileup closes freeway in Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Dicastal North America plant in Michigan significantly damaged after explosion
Greenville, MI1 day ago
Michiganders with suspended licenses could be eligible for restoration at upcoming clinic
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Sealed green envelopes reveal medical students’ fates on Match Day
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Tulip Time announces expanded festival activities, requests participation
Holland, MI5 days ago
Thinking Spring: When is our first 60 degree day? Last inch of snow?
Grand Rapids, MI5 days ago
Drivers in I-96 150-car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI1 day ago
Police investigate burglary at Grand Rapids party store
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Get involved in Grand Rapids master plan: What do you want for the city?
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Where Are Former WMMT News Channel 3 Anchors After Leaving Kalamazoo?
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Michigan's largest United Methodist church votes to leave denomination
Grand Rapids, MI7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy