Saint Patrick's Day at beaches means hot shows and yes, fireworks. Here's the full slate

By Roger Hillis,

5 days ago
When it comes to Saint Patrick’s Day, there are some beach towns that find it so nice that they celebrate it twice.

Ocean City honored the luck of the Irish with its parade last Saturday. In coastal Sussex County, Milton also held its annual parade Sunday. But to the delight of bartenders at businesses in those and surrounding areas, Saint Patrick’s Day is actually Friday, March 17 — which means another round of merriment is on the horizon.

Suffice to say, any Irish-themed restaurants or taprooms will be packed with revelers Friday evening. One such seasonal business on OC’s Boardwalk, Shenanigan’s Irish Pub & Grille, got a head start on things when it opened its doors for 2023 at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9. It is open Thursdays through Sundays through the spring; it will open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch Thursday, March 16 — and will host a celebration at 7 p.m. that night (which is when the clock strikes midnight overseas in Ireland).

In Dewey Beach, the iconic Rusty Rudder will host its season opening at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17. In honor of Saint Patrick’s Day, the owners of the 43-year-old business will launch a display of green fireworks over the bay at 9:30 p.m. There will be a clear tent encasing its outdoor deck, and music from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. courtesy of Love Seed Mama Jump, Chasing Straights and the Gab Cinque Band. The Rudder will open at 1 p.m. Saturday, with music all afternoon and evening courtesy of Nearly York, the JJ Rupp Band, 3AM Tokyo and Kono Nation.

The nearby Starboard nightclub in Dewey now stays open year-round, but it will have its traditional celebration anyway. Things kick off with a free concert by Washington D.C.-based group La Unica — which mixes Celtic and Latin sounds — at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Kristen & the Noize will rock the house with an afternoon show at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and there will be an acoustic performance by Mr. Greengenes frontman Bryen O’Boyle at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

In downtown Rehoboth Beach, live music has made quite a post-pandemic comeback in the last few years. One of the most popular weekly draws for locals right now is an open-mic night hosted by singer-songwriter Tyler Greene at the original location of Arena’s Bar & Deli. It take place 7-10 p.m. each Monday, and includes a back line with a drum kit and amplifiers for musicians who want to come jam.

Greene is also finishing up work on an EP titled “Simple” which features his original indie-rock tunes. He is playing all of the instruments on the recordings, which are being mixed and mastered by the multi-talented Cesar Flores (who goes by the stage name See The Real.)

In concert news, a pre-sale for the 2023 edition of the Oceans Calling music festival will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, While last year’s inaugural festival at the OC Inlet was scuttled due to severe weather, there are high hopes that things will run easier for the mega-rock ’n’ roll bash set for Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1.

The lineup was unveiled Tuesday and features dozens of national rock acts. Jack Johnson and Alanis Morrisette will co-headline Friday; singer-guitarist John Mayer tops the bill Saturday; and The Lumineers will end the day Sunday.

OC RV SHOW COMING:Ocean City's first ever RV Show coming in fall 2023, and here's what you need to know

OC GOES YEAR-ROUND:How Ocean City has transformed into year-round destination with tourism as beating heart

In Selbyville, the Freeman Arts Pavilion continues to add names to its summer concert lineup. Rock favorite Counting Crows will play Tuesday, July 25, following a 6:30 p.m. opening set by special guest Dashboard Confessional. Pop-rock favorite Train performs Saturday, Aug. 26, after a 7 p.m. opener by Parmalee. Tickets to both will be in the $69 to $129 range, but haven’t gone on sale yet. Freeman is also teasing that “a big announcement” is coming at 10 a.m. Monday, March 20.

Back in Dewey Beach, the Bottle & Cork is having spring and summer concerts sell out almost as quickly as they go on sale. Tickets are gone for a Sunday, May 21, appearance by recent Grammy winner Ashley McBryde. Country star Justin Moore will play Thursday and Friday, June 29-30 — and the Friday show is sold out. (Tickets remain at $67 for Thursday.) A mere 150 tickets or so are left for Warren Zeiders on Thursday, Aug. 31 ($25). A newly-announced show will feature Morgan Wade on Tuesday, Aug. 15 ($25).

E-mail Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com.

