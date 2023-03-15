Open in App
Journal Star

Need a holiday chuckle? Funny St. Patrick's Day jokes for kids, laughs to make dad proud

By Chris Sims, Journal Star,

5 days ago
A quality icebreaker while waiting for your green beer is a solid St. Patrick's Day joke.

While we don't have any of those, there are plenty of holiday memes and jokes to make any Irish father laugh, including Rev. O'Malley. It's up to you to stick the punchline.

Here are some of the best memes and jokes we could find that would make any dad proud:

St. Patrick's Day memes

St. Patrick's Day jokes

Question: How did the Irish jig get started?

Answer: Too much beer and not enough restrooms.

Q: What happens when a leprechaun falls into the Irish Sea?

A: He gets wet.

Q: What does it mean if you find a four-leaf clover?

A: You have too much time on your hands!

Q: What did the Irish potato say to his sweetheart?

A: "I only have eyes for you."

Q: What’s the difference between wisdom and luck?

A: One is clever, the other is clover.

Q: What does it mean when you find a horseshoe in Ireland?

A: There's a poor horse out there going barefoot right now.

Q: What do you get when two leprechauns have a conversation?

A: Plenty of small talk.

Q: How do you know you've had too much fun on St. Patrick's Day?

A: When the Blarney Stone kisses you back.

Q: How can you tell if a leprechaun likes your joke?

A: He’ll be Dublin over with laughter.

Q: Did you know my grandmother was 80% Irish?

A: It's true. Her name was Iris.

Q: Why is cubic zirconia popular on St. Patrick's Day?

A: They're the prettiest sham-rocks you can find.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

