Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4 teens arrested after taking stolen car for joyride in downtown Atlanta, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqT0l_0lJRjMYN00

A recent video shows police arresting four teens who were on a joyride in a stolen car in downtown Atlanta on March 3.

Officers spotted a stolen car in downtown Atlanta and attempted to stop it, but the teens sped off.

After a short chase, the car drove off the roadway and the four teens got out of the car and tried to run away from law enforcement. Eventually, with the help of Georgia State Patrol troopers and the Atlanta Police Air Unit, all the teens were arrested.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 15-year-old and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, and obstruction.

The passengers were identified as 13, 14, and 15 years old. The three passengers were charged with obstruction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Each of the teens was wearing gloves, and police found tools they used to steal the car inside the vehicle upon their arrest.

A handgun was also found inside the car., according to police

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Doorbell camera catches suspects breaking into, stealing neighbor’s vehicle, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
I-75 reopened following deadly crash investigation, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
South Fulton police urge parents to talk to their children about improper use of toy guns
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man shot, killed at Tucker motel after shootout with suspect, police say
Tucker, GA1 day ago
Fugitive on run for 4 months arrested, accused in SW Atlanta fatal shooting
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Man wanted in dog’s fatal beating in DeKalb also accused in drive-by shooting
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Arrest made after man found shot to death near funeral home in SW Atlanta
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Man allegedly chased, hit and threw a dog against the wall until it died | DeKalb Police need help finding him
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Woman claiming to be with GBI arrested for impersonating official
Dallas, GA1 day ago
'I Took Lip Prints From Him': Atlanta Police Used This Clue To Catch a Multiple Murderer
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Crews investigate early morning house fire in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Suspect, victim in fatal SE Atlanta shooting knew each other, police say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Arrest made in deadly gas station shooting
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
‘An idiot with a gun’: 2 shot after man gets in road rage battle with another driver in Gainesville
Gainesville, GA3 days ago
Newnan teen arrested in Coweta County arson investigation
Newnan, GA3 days ago
Alexis Crawford's family asks judge to deny bond for murder suspect
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man accused of killing 22-year-old at SE Atlanta gas station
Atlanta, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy