Local briefs include career fair at UGA, police oversight board meeting in Athens

The University of Georgia’s College of Education is hosting a career fair: it’s underway at 11:30 and lasts til 5:30 at UGA’s Tate Student Center.

There is an afternoon meeting of the University of Georgia’s University Council, a 90-minute session that starts at 3:30 in the Tate Center.

The Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board meets this afternoon in Athens: the session is set for 5:30 at City Hall. Some members of the committee created by Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are complaining about a lack of support from local government. The Board was created to look into complaints of improper conduct on the part of law enforcement in Athens.

Elbert County Commissioners are looking at an alcohol referendum that could be decided in November, with voters in Elbert County settling the question of Sunday alcohol sales. Elbert County voters rejected a 2011 referendum on the Sunday sale of beer and wine.

Ronald Ramos was, at last report, cooling his heels in the Hall County jail, held without bond after his arrest of earlier this week: the 28 year-old Gainesville man faces charges that include hit-and-run after allegedly leaving the scene of a traffic stop. He’s also looking at marijuana possession charges.