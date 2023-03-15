Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making Of Harry Potter Sets Opening Date

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter has set a June 16 date for the official opening. Tickets go on sale beginning March 22.

The tour, a behind-the-scenes look at the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises, was first established outside London at WB’s Leavesden Studios in 2012. The Tokyo version will be the largest indoor Harry Potter attraction in the world and visitors can expect to spend around four hours exploring the only Warner Bros. Studio Tour to open in Asia. Japan is a huge HP and FB box office market, consistently ranking among the top hubs for the films.

The Tokyo tour will feature exclusive attractions and be home to the largest Harry Potter shop in the world with a range of products available including many that have been exclusively developed for the outpost.

It will also include sets such as the Great Hall at Hogwarts, the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9 ¾, Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest. Exclusive to Tokyo is The Great Wizarding Express, a set that appeared in last year’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore . Fans will further be able to ride a broomstick, drink a Butterbeer, appear in a moving portrait in the halls of Hogwarts and step into the crowd of a Quidditch game.

The Platform 9 ¾ set was created by the original Harry Potter filmmakers and is home to the Hogwarts Express which is an original British steam locomotive that was built in 1929 called The Dumbleton Hall. Operated by the Great Western Railway, it continued to run for over 35 years until it was retired. The locomotive was refurbished in England, then shipped to Japan to take up its position at the Studio Tour.

